Stream It or Skip It: ‘Growing Up’ on Disney+, a Brie Larson-Produced Docuseries Where Young Adults Discuss What They’ve Learned About Themselves

By Joel Keller
 3 days ago
Brie Larson is one of the executive producers of Growing Up, a ten-part docuseries where each of these young adults tell their stories, and about the difficulties they had to overcome as kids and teens in order to live the lives they want to live. Each of the “heroes” profiled has had some difficulty they’ve had to get past, and Larson’s hope is that by sharing their stories, everyone in the audience can relate and feel less alone.

GROWING UP: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: On a pastel-colored set full of cushions, eleven young adults arrive and chat with each other. Then producer Brie Larson tells them what they’re doing during the “hangout segment” of the series Growing Up.

The Gist: Larson directs the segments where all the people profiled sit in the studio, listen to the one who is featured and chime in when they have something to add. The rest of each episode, which presents the person’s story via narration, interviews with the person’s parents, photos and home video, as well as reenactments and set pieces, is put together by a different director.

The first episode is about 20-year-old Vanessa Aryee, who emigrated from Ghana to the US with her family when she was 7. She always struggled to fit in, encouraged by family and peers to straighten her hair and actually being told by a crush in middle school that she’d be pretty if her skin was a few shades lighter. She felt so bad about her skin tone that as a teen she actually bought skin-lightening cream. She also had severe acne in high school. She concentrated on her studies, got into NYU as a premed student, and finally started to embrace how she looked, including her skin tone and natural curls.

In the second episode, best friends Clare Della Valle and Isabel Lam talk about their opposites-attract friendship blossoming in eighth grade over their dads’ shared passion for comic books. Then they talk about starting bringing awareness on the topic of period poverty to their Pennsylvania high school, pointing out how some girls don’t have access to menstrual products either because of cost or just the general reluctance of girls to talk about something that’s a natural bodily function.

Photo: Disney+

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? There aren’t a lot of analogues to Growing Up, but it certainly has the feel-good vibe of a documentary like Dads.

Our Take: The fact that Growing Up profiles young adults that aren’t actors — as far as we know — is one of the things that makes the series an appealing one to watch. The struggles that the “hero,” as each featured person is called, goes through in each episode are relatable. Very few people sail through their childhood and teenage years without at least some period where they feel alone, or alienated, or not like they fit in. The series covers a number of different situations, which will likely help the show connect with a wide swath of viewers.

But even if the situation of a “hero” is different from yours, or even if you’re an old coot like we are and remember being their age before the internet was a thing, the general themes of trying to fit in or not liking what you see in the mirror should be universal.

We’re usually not a fan of reenactments in these kinds of shows, but it’s not like these people have tons of archival footage to lean on. So each segment’s director — Larson directs the one with the two BFFs, and Yara Shahidi directs another segment — stylizes the hero’s story in a way that makes it feel like it’s a stage version of their story instead of a true reenactment. It also generates real moments, like when the actual Vanessa sits in the therapist’s chair and reaches out to the girl playing the unsure middle school version of herself.

Another surprisingly effective device is the “hangout” portion of each episode, with the other members of the cast giving their input, asking questions, or making observations. It brings out genuine moments, like when Sofia Ongele talks to Vanessa about how self-conscious she is about her hair; Vanessa gives her encouraging words about how she feels freer with her natural hair, and the two hug. In a tag over the credits, there’s an Instastory showing Sofia off for the first time with her natural hair.

What Age Group Is This For?: This is certainly a show that will connect with kids from the tween years on up.

Parting Shot: Vanessa ends her story by saying how she now looks at her reflection when she used to avoid it, because she knows she’s beautiful inside and out.

Sleeper Star: In every episode, the sleepers are going to be the parents of the “hero,” because they are willing to open up about the difficulties their child faced and the challenges they had as parents.

Most Pilot-y Line: This is a nitpick, but when Larson talks about everyone seeing if they can relate to each other through their stories, the group snaps fingers like they’re at a poetry slam.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Even though the show is a bit stylized, Growing Up is very effective at getting across to its intended audience — and their parents! — that they’re not alone and there’s plenty of time to start figuring things out.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

