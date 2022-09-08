ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘The Queen’ on Netflix? Where to Watch Helen Mirren’s Oscar-Winning Performance as Queen Elizabeth II

By Anna Menta
 3 days ago
Bad news: The Queen of England is dead. Good news: This is the perfect excuse to rewatch Helen Mirren’s Academy Award-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 biopic drama, The Queen. There’s always a silver lining.

Directed by Stephen Frears, this British drama depicts the Royal Family immediately following the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. It’s just one slice of the Queen’s unprecedented 70-year reign, before her death on Thursday at the age of 96.

But while there are plenty of Queen Elizabeth II documentaries you could stream to get a more comprehensive overview of her life, there is only one career-defining Helen Mirren performance of Her Royal Highness. (OK, fine, there are two, but this is the only one available to stream.) In fact, Mirren’s performance was even praised by the Queen herself and earned the actor an invite to dinner at Buckingham Palace. And, of course, Mirren was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to drama, three years prior to the film’s release.

What better way to commemorate the end of this era than by watching The Queen today? Here’s how to watch The Queen on streaming.

IS THE QUEEN ON NETFLIX?

No, sorry. The 2006 Helen Mirren movie The Queen is not streaming on Netflix. But never fear, because The Queen is available to stream elsewhere for free. Read on to learn more.

WHERE TO STREAM THE QUEEN 2006 MOVIE:

The Queen is streaming on HBO Max, free to anyone with an HBO Max subscription. The ad-free tier of HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, or $149.99/year. You can also watch The Queen free on Hulu, with the HBO Max add-on.

If you don’t have an HBO Max subscription, you can also buy or rent The Queen on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and more. The price may vary depending on the platform you use, but the movie costs $12.99 to buy and $2.99 to rent on Amazon.

ARE THERE OTHER QUEEN ELIZABETH NETFLIX MOVIES AND SHOWS?

Yes! Even though you can’t see Dame Helen Mirren as Her Royal Highness on Netflix, you can watch other Queen Elizabeth movies and shows on Netflix, including The Crown, The Royal House of Windsor, and Elizabeth & Margaret Love and Loyalty. May she rest in peace.

