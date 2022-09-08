Read full article on original website
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Times News
Question and answer with Bishop Schlert
Rev. Alfred A. Schlert has been the bishop of the Diocese of Allentown for five years. Here is a question and answer with the bishop. If the Pope calls tomorrow to check in, what would you tell him?. I would tell him it’s a great blessing to be here in...
kensingtonvoice.com
Philly LGBTQ+ ‘champion’ inspires new school name and tradition in Kensington
Kensington’s Sheridan Elementary began the school year with a new name, Gloria Casarez Elementary School, and a Pride flag-raising ceremony. The change honors the late Casarez, a queer woman and former Kensington resident, who served as Philadelphia’s first director of the Office of LGBT Affairs. The school’s new...
Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others
The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
Hatboro Couple Explains Secret to 63-Year Marriage: ‘We Like Each Other’
Gerri and Wayne Diehl (center, in white) and their clan. According to Hatboro couple Gerri and Wayne Diehl, the secret to a long and happy marriage goes beyond just being in love, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We not only love each other, we like each other,”...
Allentown School District teacher accused of being at January 6th riot speaks out
Jason Moorehead said he was never at the Capitol when the violence erupted and only attended Trump's speech about a mile away.
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up
Returning to the state where he launched his candidacy — and the one that handed him the White House in 2020 — President Joe Biden last Thursday called on Americans to join him in a fight to preserve democracy and to beat back the forces of extremism. The 30-minute address was equal parts tribute to […] The post Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro campaigns in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro brought his campaign to South Philadelphia. On Saturday, he met with voters to talk about his platform. Shapiro spoke at a voter outreach event hosted by the South Philly Voter Project. He discussed plans he says will improve the state's economy, schools and community safety. "We got to make sure that when our kids walk to and from school, they get to walk in a safe environment free of gun violence," Shapiro said. "We're going to invest not just in policing, but the community as well. And we got to grow an economy when these kids graduate that includes them." Shapiro also made stops in Allentown and Scranton this week. He's running against Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
aroundambler.com
Fetterman to campaign in Blue Bell
Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is the Democratic Party’s candidate for Senate, will be campaigning in Blue Bell (Whitpain Township) on Sunday, September 11th. The campaign stop is an event Women for Fetterman Rally at Montgomery County Community College (gymnasium) at 1:30 p.m. Fetterman will be joined by Planned...
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Multiple generations gather in South Philly to celebrate woman's 100th birthday
Multiple generations gathered in South Philly to celebrate a major milestone!
Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4
Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
morethanthecurve.com
Lafayette Hill native takes command of USS Curtis Wilbur
On September 8th during a change of command ceremony, Lafayette Hill native Cmdr. Joseph D. Foster (pictured left), relieved Cmdr. Anthony S. Massy (pictured right) as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Foster takes command as the ship transitions from an arduous sustainment phase to a long yard period as USS Curtis Wilbur enters the maintenance phase.
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & Auction
At Root's, you've got options. There's something for everyone. Every Tuesday, Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim features its produce auction as well as fresh meats, deli, bakery items, flowers, handmade crafts, antiques, collectibles and household items from over 200 standholders.
