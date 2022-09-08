ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Times News

Question and answer with Bishop Schlert

Rev. Alfred A. Schlert has been the bishop of the Diocese of Allentown for five years. Here is a question and answer with the bishop. If the Pope calls tomorrow to check in, what would you tell him?. I would tell him it’s a great blessing to be here in...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others

The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
HATBORO, PA
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Pennsylvania Society
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up

Returning to the state where he launched his candidacy — and the one that handed him the White House in 2020 — President Joe Biden last Thursday called on Americans to join him in a fight to preserve democracy and to beat back the forces of extremism. The 30-minute address was equal parts tribute to […] The post Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro campaigns in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro brought his campaign to South Philadelphia. On Saturday, he met with voters to talk about his platform. Shapiro spoke at a voter outreach event hosted by the South Philly Voter Project. He discussed plans he says will improve the state's economy, schools and community safety. "We got to make sure that when our kids walk to and from school, they get to walk in a safe environment free of gun violence," Shapiro said. "We're going to invest not just in policing, but the community as well. And we got to grow an economy when these kids graduate that includes them."  Shapiro also made stops in Allentown and Scranton this week. He's running against Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Christ
aroundambler.com

Fetterman to campaign in Blue Bell

Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is the Democratic Party’s candidate for Senate, will be campaigning in Blue Bell (Whitpain Township) on Sunday, September 11th. The campaign stop is an event Women for Fetterman Rally at Montgomery County Community College (gymnasium) at 1:30 p.m. Fetterman will be joined by Planned...
BLUE BELL, PA
#Christian Church#Christian Nationalism#Jews#Baptist Christians
WHYY

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4

Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Lafayette Hill native takes command of USS Curtis Wilbur

On September 8th during a change of command ceremony, Lafayette Hill native Cmdr. Joseph D. Foster (pictured left), relieved Cmdr. Anthony S. Massy (pictured right) as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Foster takes command as the ship transitions from an arduous sustainment phase to a long yard period as USS Curtis Wilbur enters the maintenance phase.
LAFAYETTE HILL, PA

