Falcons injury report: London limited, Hesse returns

After practice, the team updated its official injury report. Tight end Parker Hesse, who missed Wednesday’s session for the birth of his child, returned Thursday. Rookie wide receiver Drake London (knee) was out there but limited for the second day in a row.
The same goes for cornerback Darren Hall (quad), who was also limited Thursday. Check out the full injury report below.
It’s not every day that you see a team rally from a 16-point deficit with about 12 minutes left in regulation, but that does seem to happen to the New Orleans Saints more often than most teams. And it’s what Dennis Allen experienced in his first game as the team’s full-time head coach, which he acknowledged after the 27-26 thriller concluded.
It was a banner day for the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and New York Giants all won. On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys looked terrible and was the only division team to lose in Week 1. However, for as bad as the Cowboys were in the 19-3...
Things went from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys last night. Not only did their offense, at least for a week, meet all of the negative expectations from the fan base as they struggled to get anything going in the passing game. They also lost several key players to injury and it looks like it could be for significant amounts of time for all of them.
The return of football doesn’t only mean the return of incredible touchdowns, excellent quarterback play, and electric atmospheres at opening stadiums. Football’s start to the 2022 season also means opening the door to some of the more “disrespectful” player-on-player, player-on-team, or team-on-team plays of the week.
Several New Orleans Saints players deserve a lot of props for how they performed in the team’s season-opening road win over the Atlanta Falcons, both for consistently helping throughout the game and for rallying to make a stand in its biggest moments. Let’s hand out our Week 1 game balls for top performers:
Following Davante Adams’ move to the Raiders, it was always going to be frustrating for Aaron Rodgers to lead an offense without a true No. 1 weapon at wide receiver. That frustration from Rodgers was only made worse by watching Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson put on a show during Sunday’s Week 1 matchup.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers struggled again in a season opener on Sunday, this time losing to Minnesota Vikings on the road, 23-7, in a Week 1 matchup between NFC North rivals. Rodgers, who has won the NFL MVP in each of the past two seasons, struggled in...
After the Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 in the season opener, head coach Ron Rivera met with the media. Rivera was in a good mood and discussed the play of quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera first discussed Wentz’s interceptions and what happened, saying he was late on one of the throws, but praised the way Wentz took accountability.
The Texas Longhorns gave No. 1 ranked Alabama everything the Crimson Tide could handle on Saturday but in they end the fell just a point shy of pulling off the biggest upset of this young college football season, losing 20-19 at home on a field goal in the final seconds.
Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill is also the team’s holder on kicks. He wound up costing his team 15 yards and a chance at a field goal Sunday in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers due to an obscure rule. Here goes: Soldier Field had been inundated...
The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2022 season with an almost entirely new group of receivers with Russell Gage leaving in free agency and Calvin Ridley missing the season due to suspension. First-round pick Drake London will be the number one option with nothing but question marks behind the rookie.
LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
Former Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson took part in a boxing match against fellow former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell on Saturday night, and things did not end well for Peterson. The event, which was called “Social Gloves: No More Talk”, featured Bell and Peterson as the two...
Philadelphia is 1-0 after defeating Detroit in the season opener, but the aftermath is centering around a disappointing performance from the Eagles’ defense. The Bird surrendered 35 points on Sunday, allowing D’Andre Swift to rush for 144-yards on the afternoon while allowing almost 386-yards of total offense to a rebuilding Lions offense.
The Chicago Bears opened the 2022 NFL season with a 19-10 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, where Matt Eberflus won his first NFL game as a head coach. It was a tale of two halves for the Bears, where things seemed bleak in the first half before the team mounted a second-half comeback. They scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to outlast a team that many have pegged as Super Bowl contenders. Now, Chicago are tied for first place atop the NFC North.
The Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a victory in Week 1 on the road versus QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield almost got his revenge with a few blown coverages by the Browns defense leading to big plays and a lead late in the fourth quarter. A questionable...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) and New Orleans Saints (1-0) meet Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Buccaneers vs. Saints odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Buccaneers thumped the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 Sunday. RB...
The Arizona Cardinals did not start the season off the way they wanted. They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 44-21 at State Farm Stadium in Week 1. The Chiefs rolled up 488 total yards of offense and were 5-for-8 on third down.
HOUSTON — It happened for the first time in the second preseason game, but that was just a glorified scrimmage for NFL players. This time it was real for Houston Texans (0-0-1) defensive rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre as they played their first NFL regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium that ended in a 20-20 tie.
Penn State fans are familiar with just how much Saquon Barkley can take over a game and put his team on his back. He did that on a few occasions for Penn State before heading off to the NFL. And in Week 1 of the NFL season, Barkley did that for the New York Giants in a surprising upset on the road against the Tennessee Titans, last year’s top seed in the AFC playoffs.
Barkley rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown and scored the game-winning two-point conversion as the Giants stunned the Titans in the NFL season opener for both teams.
Naturally, Barkley had Twitter talking about his performance, with hopes that this may be a preview of things to come this season for Barkley.
Saquon Barkley carried the Giantshttps://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1569105584036749312What it's like for Saquon Barkleyhttps://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1569102606181761024
https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1569103299193839616Barkley gives the Giants a jolthttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1569084714195066882Just in awe of that stat linehttps://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1569109301037334528Looking at the stats never gets oldhttps://twitter.com/sn_nfl/status/1569105622569713664Barkley scores the go-ahead two-point conversionhttps://twitter.com/JOSETREVlNO/status/1569106185663422464Barkley gives the Giants the leadhttps://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1569102275779387397It's time to put Barkley's career in proper perspectivehttps://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1569110625233797120Pro Football Focus says Barkley is back!https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1569103168562143233In case you forgot, Saquon Barkley is a big play waiting to happen!https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/156908545403672985711
