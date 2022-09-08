Read full article on original website
Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
Walton County deputies search for alleged tire slash suspect
WALTON COUNY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to identify a man from a house security surveillance video. Deputies say the man in the footage allegedly slashed all four tires of both vehicles in the residence driveway on Thursday. According to deputies, the...
Backpack Project Fishing Rodeo helps feed Escambia County students in need
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Backpack Project Fishing Rodeo is helping to feed students who are going hungry in Escambia County. The Backpack Project was created by some maintenance workers in the Escambia County school district who saw that some students are going hungry on weekends when they don't have school lunches.
Escambia County deputies search for missing and endangered 69-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. The sheriff's office says 69-year-old Madeline Roby Sheffield was last seen Wednesday on the 2600 block of Talbert Street in Pensacola. Deputies say she was wearing a t-shirt, joggers and slides. No further...
Three in the Morning contest rules for Sept. 12 -Sept. 30
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
Eglin Air Force Base to host hiring event for scientists, engineers in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Eglin Air Force Base is looking to hire scientists and engineers. The military base is hosting a hiring event on Sept. 21 through Sept. 22. The event will be held at the University of Florida Research Engineering and Education Facility. If you are interesting in...
LIST: Events in Northwest Florida paying tribute to those effected by 9/11
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There are plenty of opportunities this weekend across Northwest Florida to pay your respects to first responders and to all those who were effected the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Channel 3 has provided a list and description of some of the local events taking place this weekend:. 9/11...
1 man found dead from shooting altercation in Fairhope
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital Friday night. Deputies say the shooting took place at the end of County Road 1 in Fairhope around 9:30 p.m. According to investigators, after officers arrived...
Escambia County deputies searching for suspect in Massachusetts Avenue shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a suspect caught on camera running up to a vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue and firing a shot into the driver's side. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at an apartment complex on the 900 block of Massachusetts...
Tanker truck catches fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A tanker truck caught fire overnight on the interstate in Escambia County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lane near exit 12 on I-10. When fire rescue crews arrived on scene the cab of the truck was completely engulfed in flames. Around 200 gallons...
Cokesbury United Methodist Church to host food distribution in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Cokesbury United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola. The event will be held on Monday at the church located on 5725 N Ninth Avenue. The church will have 5,000 pounds of food to give away. It's first come first serve for Florida residents...
GoldStar families visit traveling memorial GoldStars Tribute Wall in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traveling memorial GoldStars Tribute Wall made its way to Pensacola this weekend. The memorial is 91-feet long, stands 9-feet tall and displays the names of more than 7,000 soldiers who've died in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars since the conflicts started after 9/11. Janet Crane...
Pensacola State College hosting college fairs for high school juniors, seniors
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College is teaming up with Escambia and Santa Rosa County school districts to host two college fairs next week. High school juniors and seniors in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are invited to attend. The fair in Escambia County will be held on Pensacola State College's main campus on Monday in Building 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity hosting annual yard sale to support Women Build campaign
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Habitat for Humanity is set to have it's annual multi-team Women Build Yard Sale event Saturday morning. The sale will be held at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church starting at 8 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. The event will raise money for Latoya Evans, 2022...
Niceville Exchange Club holds ninth annual Field of Valor Ceremony
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- The Niceville Exchange Club held their ninth annual Field of Valor opening ceremony on Saturday to honor fallen military. "Continue to use today, and days beyond just today as an opportunity to pay homage to those who died serving our nation and to acknowledge the immense debt we owe them," Brig. General Jeffery Geraghty said.
Art vendors needed for 2022 Art & Wine Festival held at Pensacola Beach Boardwalk
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is looking for 25 vendors to submit applications for the 2022 Art and Wine Festival. The festival will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wine tastings during the festival will happen...
American Legion post members pay their respects remembering 9/11
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's been 21 years since the September 11 terror attacks shook our nation. Channel 3 witnessed a local ceremony Sunday that didn't just remembering 9/11, but also displayed how important it is to continue to show the younger generation our resilience following that day. Pensacola's American Legion...
Cold front on the way next week
Early September in NW Florida. You would probably think of sweat and hurricanes. September is our 4th wettest month locally and usually a continuation of summer heat and humidity. September 2022 is offering a different (potential) reality next week. We're officially on COLD FRONT WATCH:. TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY LOWS:. COAST:...
Pensacola Symphony Season Opens with Violinist Paul Huang
Music Director Peter Rubardt and the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra will open its 97th season with a concert featuring thrilling favorites on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Showcasing music inspired by Spain, France and Mexico, the program also features violin soloist Paul Huang. Praised by The Washington...
12th Annual Smokin' in the Square Charity BBQ Competition
Knights of Columbus Mario “Chick” Alberghini Council 13277 Smokin’ in the Square Charity BBQ Competition October 8, 2022 11 – 2PM St. Sylvester Catholic Church 6464 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Gulf Breeze, FL. Bring the family out for a wonderful day of food and fun! This annual...
