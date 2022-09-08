ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
Walton County deputies search for alleged tire slash suspect

WALTON COUNY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to identify a man from a house security surveillance video. Deputies say the man in the footage allegedly slashed all four tires of both vehicles in the residence driveway on Thursday. According to deputies, the...
Three in the Morning contest rules for Sept. 12 -Sept. 30

Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
1 man found dead from shooting altercation in Fairhope

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital Friday night. Deputies say the shooting took place at the end of County Road 1 in Fairhope around 9:30 p.m. According to investigators, after officers arrived...
Tanker truck catches fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A tanker truck caught fire overnight on the interstate in Escambia County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lane near exit 12 on I-10. When fire rescue crews arrived on scene the cab of the truck was completely engulfed in flames. Around 200 gallons...
Niceville Exchange Club holds ninth annual Field of Valor Ceremony

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- The Niceville Exchange Club held their ninth annual Field of Valor opening ceremony on Saturday to honor fallen military. "Continue to use today, and days beyond just today as an opportunity to pay homage to those who died serving our nation and to acknowledge the immense debt we owe them," Brig. General Jeffery Geraghty said.
American Legion post members pay their respects remembering 9/11

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's been 21 years since the September 11 terror attacks shook our nation. Channel 3 witnessed a local ceremony Sunday that didn't just remembering 9/11, but also displayed how important it is to continue to show the younger generation our resilience following that day. Pensacola's American Legion...
Cold front on the way next week

Early September in NW Florida. You would probably think of sweat and hurricanes. September is our 4th wettest month locally and usually a continuation of summer heat and humidity. September 2022 is offering a different (potential) reality next week. We're officially on COLD FRONT WATCH:. TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY LOWS:. COAST:...
Pensacola Symphony Season Opens with Violinist Paul Huang

Music Director Peter Rubardt and the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra will open its 97th season with a concert featuring thrilling favorites on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Showcasing music inspired by Spain, France and Mexico, the program also features violin soloist Paul Huang. Praised by The Washington...
12th Annual Smokin' in the Square Charity BBQ Competition

Knights of Columbus Mario “Chick” Alberghini Council 13277 Smokin’ in the Square Charity BBQ Competition October 8, 2022 11 – 2PM St. Sylvester Catholic Church 6464 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Gulf Breeze, FL. Bring the family out for a wonderful day of food and fun! This annual...
