Politics

The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state and funeral plans outlined

Details of the timetable of official events are beginning to be revealed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Here's what we expect to happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
U.K.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
State
North Carolina State
The Hill

Thousands gather at Buckingham Palace to honor Elizabeth

Thousands of people gathered at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and into Friday to mourn and honor Queen Elizabeth II following her death. People from across England traveled to London despite heavy rains, where videos were shared showing them singing “God Save the Queen,” while many wept in response to the news of her passing.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

What Happens When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies?

Update: Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Read her obituary here. When the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies, it will be communicated with four simple words: “London Bridge is down.”. The phrase refers to “Operation London Bridge,” Britain’s not-so-secret plan for how to proceed...
OBITUARIES
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week. The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence....
U.K.
NBC News

Queen Elizabeth II is dead: Here are the plans for 10 days of mourning

LONDON — With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for more than 70 years, the United Kingdom has been plunged into mourning and at least 10 days of solemn ceremony. Few alive will have witnessed anything like the carefully orchestrated and detailed plan, including gun salutes, bells pealing across the land and millions gathering to pay tribute. Britain is in a period of official national mourning that lasts until the queen’s funeral, which takes place on Sept. 19.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Raleigh, NC Couple, Says They Were Inside Buckingham Palace When the Queen Died

Tributes to the queen are coming in from around the world. Many of the personal tributes to the queen have centered around Buckingham Palace. This couple from Raleigh, North Carolina, is visiting London. Buzzy Smith said, “We were at Buckingham Palace this afternoon.” She believes she and her husband were inside the palace as Queen Elizabeth passed away. Inside Edition Digital’s TC Newman has more.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Charles III to reign ‘more like a Scandinavian monarchy’

The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has predicted.Mr Brown said he expected Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.Like the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are all constitutional monarchies, but their sovereigns have long adopted a less formal style than British queens and kings, with less emphasis on pageantry and ceremony and smaller royal families taking part in official duties.Another former prime minister Theresa May agreed that...
WORLD
The Associated Press

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Sunday, Sept. 11 — The queen’s oak coffin was carried from Balmoral Castle in Scotland by six gamekeepers from her estate and put into a seven-vehicle entourage. Then it was driven slowly to Edinburgh, passing through towns and villages in the Scottish countryside. People paid their respects along the route, from lining rural roads to coming together in huge crowds in Edinburgh. It rests overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital.
U.K.
The Week

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin begins journey to London

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who died Thursday after reigning for 70 years, left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday to begin the journey to London, BBC reports. People lined the road as her procession passed through small Scottish towns, with some mourners throwing "flowers...
U.K.

