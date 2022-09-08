ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, WI

Manitowoc A&W to Host Share Night Fundraiser in Support of Local History

The Manitowoc County Historical Society and A&W, Manitowoc have joined together to raise money and awareness for local history education at MCHS’ Pinecrest Historical Village during a Share Night fundraiser on Wednesday, September 28th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funds raised through A&W’s Share Night will assist the Manitowoc...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Habitat for Humanity Lakeside to Host Annual Brat Fry Sunday

Habitat for Humanity Lakeside is hosting a Brat Fray tomorrow. The Sheboygan-based Habitat for Humanity branch will be at Rewind Bar, located at 1002 Michigan Avenue in Sheboygan serving up brats, burgers, and baked goods from noon to 6:00 p.m. They are also offering cash raffle drawings and bucket raffles,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Family Displaced Following Weekend House Fire

A Green Bay family has been displaced following a house fire over the weekend. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home in the 900 block of Mather Street at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday (September 10th). Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and had it...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

New Staff Members Join Green Bay On Broadway, Inc. Team

On Broadway Inc. in Green Bay has announced two new members of their staff. Betsy Sorensen was brought on board as the new special events manager. Sorensen started as special events manager with the OBI team in July of 2022. Sorensen graduated from DePaul University in Chicago in 2018 with a degree in Sound Recording Technology with an emphasis in vocal performance. She comes to OBI with experience as an executive assistant at Live X and Sheridan Road Financial where she also served as a board member and event coordinator. “I am so excited to join On Broadway as the special events manager,” said Sorensen. “In the few weeks I’ve been here, I’ve already experienced the creativity, determination, and care this organization exudes to the Green Bay community. I am honored to be able to contribute to the work that is being done in the Broadway District by this incredible team of people.” Sorensen grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Green Bay in 2021. She is getting married in October and has two dogs. If you’d like to reach out to Betsy, you can contact her via email or at 763-567-3631.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Mayor to Host “Ride with Ryan” Bike Ride

The Mayor of Sheboygan, along with the Transportation Committee and Department of Public Works, will be hosting a “Ride with Ryan” bike ride tomorrow. Mayor Ryan Sorenson will lead the group of bikes on a casual ride along a two-mile loop starting at the Uptown Parklet, located at the corner of North 8th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family. Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military. Hall...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Department Reports Successful Drive Sober Campaign

The Manitowoc Police Department wrapped up the summer season in Wisconsin with a focus on sober driving, as part of the Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. It’s a nationwide enforcement and education campaign aiming to keep roads safe for all travelers. Manitowoc Police Department officers...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Plan Commission to Discuss Driveway Regulations

There are two meetings slated for today in the City of Two Rivers. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will gather in the Senior Center Library at 8:30 this morning. After getting input from the public, the group will receive all of its usual reports before getting an update on staffing at the Senior Center.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fire Chief Recalls His 9/11 Experience

The following is a retrospective on the 9/11 attacks written by Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser. September 11, 2001. I was a Lieutenant with the Pleasant Prairie Fire Rescue Department. I remember clearly we just were finishing our shift change meeting and the news reports began to come in regarding...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed

The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
TWO RIVERS, WI

