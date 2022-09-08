Read full article on original website
Manitowoc A&W to Host Share Night Fundraiser in Support of Local History
The Manitowoc County Historical Society and A&W, Manitowoc have joined together to raise money and awareness for local history education at MCHS’ Pinecrest Historical Village during a Share Night fundraiser on Wednesday, September 28th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funds raised through A&W’s Share Night will assist the Manitowoc...
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside to Host Annual Brat Fry Sunday
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside is hosting a Brat Fray tomorrow. The Sheboygan-based Habitat for Humanity branch will be at Rewind Bar, located at 1002 Michigan Avenue in Sheboygan serving up brats, burgers, and baked goods from noon to 6:00 p.m. They are also offering cash raffle drawings and bucket raffles,...
Green Bay Family Displaced Following Weekend House Fire
A Green Bay family has been displaced following a house fire over the weekend. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home in the 900 block of Mather Street at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday (September 10th). Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and had it...
Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly Raising Money for Lakeshore CAP with Pig to Pig Walk Saturday
Hundreds of participants are expected to show up tomorrow morning for the 16th annual Pig to Pig Walk. The event will begin at the Manitowoc Piggly Wiggly Store, and participants will walk the six-mile distance along Lake Michigan to the Two Rivers Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly location. All of the...
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
Lighthouse Recovery Community Center Hosting 1st Annual Symposium on Addiction & Recovery
The Lighthouse Recovery Community Center is hosting its first annual Symposium on Addiction and Recovery today. Three speakers will be on hand at Faith Church in Manitowoc, including Rosi Greenburg, a public narrative trainer, Ryan Hampton, and activist and author, artist Joseph Green. There will also be roundtable discussions, training,...
New Staff Members Join Green Bay On Broadway, Inc. Team
On Broadway Inc. in Green Bay has announced two new members of their staff. Betsy Sorensen was brought on board as the new special events manager. Sorensen started as special events manager with the OBI team in July of 2022. Sorensen graduated from DePaul University in Chicago in 2018 with a degree in Sound Recording Technology with an emphasis in vocal performance. She comes to OBI with experience as an executive assistant at Live X and Sheridan Road Financial where she also served as a board member and event coordinator. “I am so excited to join On Broadway as the special events manager,” said Sorensen. “In the few weeks I’ve been here, I’ve already experienced the creativity, determination, and care this organization exudes to the Green Bay community. I am honored to be able to contribute to the work that is being done in the Broadway District by this incredible team of people.” Sorensen grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Green Bay in 2021. She is getting married in October and has two dogs. If you’d like to reach out to Betsy, you can contact her via email or at 763-567-3631.
Sheboygan Mayor to Host “Ride with Ryan” Bike Ride
The Mayor of Sheboygan, along with the Transportation Committee and Department of Public Works, will be hosting a “Ride with Ryan” bike ride tomorrow. Mayor Ryan Sorenson will lead the group of bikes on a casual ride along a two-mile loop starting at the Uptown Parklet, located at the corner of North 8th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family. Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military. Hall...
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
Appleton Police Department Mourns the Loss of an Officer Linked to Burn Pit Exposure
The Appleton Police Department is in mourning after the loss of one of their own last week. Investigator Dominic Hall died on September 4th due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 33. Hall served in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent time in Afghanistan as a part of Operation...
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
Manitowoc Police Department Reports Successful Drive Sober Campaign
The Manitowoc Police Department wrapped up the summer season in Wisconsin with a focus on sober driving, as part of the Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. It’s a nationwide enforcement and education campaign aiming to keep roads safe for all travelers. Manitowoc Police Department officers...
Two Rivers Plan Commission to Discuss Driveway Regulations
There are two meetings slated for today in the City of Two Rivers. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will gather in the Senior Center Library at 8:30 this morning. After getting input from the public, the group will receive all of its usual reports before getting an update on staffing at the Senior Center.
Manitowoc Fire Chief Recalls His 9/11 Experience
The following is a retrospective on the 9/11 attacks written by Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser. September 11, 2001. I was a Lieutenant with the Pleasant Prairie Fire Rescue Department. I remember clearly we just were finishing our shift change meeting and the news reports began to come in regarding...
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
UW-Green Bay Receives $3 Million Gift from the David A. Cofrin Charitable Trust
UW Green Bay has been named the recipient of a $3 million gift from the David A. Cofrin Charitable Trust. This money will help support the mission of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business and continue the Cofrin family’s vision of a business school to serve the entire northeast Wisconsin region.
