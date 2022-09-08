Read full article on original website
Sacramento Traffic Collision Kills Maintenance Worker and Injures Another
Maintenance Worker Killed and Another Injured in Interstate Traffic Collision at Sutterville Road. A traffic collision involving maintenance workers along Sutterville Road in Sacramento ended with the death of one and critical injuries to another on September 7. The accident occurred on Interstate 5 northbound at Sutterville Road between Highway 99 and Freeport Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. According to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a construction truck carrying signs and parked on the right-side shoulder was struck by a minivan.
Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Injury on Fulton Avenue
Accident Involving Two Vehicles Sends One Person to Hospital. A two-vehicle crash in Sacramento on September 9 caused one person to be transported to a hospital. The collision occurred around 10:13 p.m. along Fulton Avenue between Maison and Wittkop ways. The crash involved a pickup truck and a black sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report.
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck by SUV on I-80, 1 airlifted to hospital
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when they were struck by a reported DUI driver in Northern California early Sunday morning, authorities said. The two officers were on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 just east of American Canyon Road north of Vallejo during...
2 people hospitalized after crashing into power pole on Arden Way
SACRAMENTO – Two people are in the hospital after crashing into a power pole in North Sacramento early Monday morning.Firefighters say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Arden Way near Del Paso Boulevard. One person was trapped in the car and had to be rescued by crews. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Sacramento Fire says. A second person was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.Investigators believe the car hit a power pole at such a high speed that it sheared the pole in half. Power was knocked out to around eight residences in the area, SMUD says.
Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
2 CHP Officers Injured by Suspected DUI Driver in Solano County
Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured by a suspected DUI driver in Solano County, CHP confirmed Sunday. The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on westbound I-80 near the American Canyon exit when an SUV slammed into the CHP vehicle hitting the officers. Officers had just pulled over another...
2 bodies found within 2 miles of each other in Yuba County, cause of deaths unknown
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is working to identify the second body that was found this week. Authorities said someone called them on Friday around 5:43 p.m. after finding a woman's body on Fire Road near Cattail Court. At this time, authorities say there is...
Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday.
High-speed chase ends in Elk Grove Valley Hi Golf Course
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove. According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.” The officer proceeded to follow behind […]
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 highway worker, injures another on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One highway worker died and another is critically injured after they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division. The two workers, a man and a woman, were setting up cones along northbound I-5...
Suspect arrested after stolen car chase ends at Valley Hi Country Club
Some bad decisions by a suspected car thief led to a police chase and an eventual arrest with the help of a police K9 taking a “bite out of crime”. According to the Elk Grove Police Department’s description of the events on their Facebook page, the suspect was driving a stolen car southbound on Franklin Blvd. Stealing a car was the first bad decision.
Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
Photos: Firefighters continue their battle against Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties
The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew to at least 51 square miles on Saturday and continues to threaten 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties while blanketing the region in smoke. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Click...
Rancho Cordova fatal crash forces road closures
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Rancho Cordova closed Coloma Road on Thursday, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department Coloma Road was closed between McGregor Drive and Benita Drive until 7:45 a.m. when police reported the scene had been cleared. At around 12:45 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office shared that a […]
Sacramento Traffic Crash Shuts Down Exposition Boulevard Off-Ramp
S.R. 51 Traffic Crash Involves Rollover That Starts Fire. A Sacramento traffic crash along Elvas Freeway on September 3 injured at least one person. The accident involved two or three vehicles around 4:48 pm., including a Honda Civic and Ford Fusion. It occurred along southbound S.R. 51 at the Exposition Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
Cosumnes River bridge project finishes two years early
The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project on Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, is fully open for motorists more than two years ahead of schedule, Caltrans announced on Sept. 1 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “In October 2019, Caltrans celebrated the groundbreaking of this project with many of you here today,” Caltrans...
