ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Why Student Loans Are So Hard to Pay Down — Interest Rates

Although some Americans are disappointed in the idea of student loan forgiveness, one cause is high student loan interest rates. Many who oppose loan forgiveness believe everyone must pay off their debts, without realizing that some borrowers have done that already. Just why are student loans so hard to pay down?
EDUCATION
MarketRealist

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Might Lower Your Credit Score

Now that Biden has extended the student loan pause once more and promised to forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 for qualifying student loan borrowers, people have questions. There's no doubt that many are excited about the forgiveness and the financial relief it will provide. However, some worry about how the forgiveness will impact their credit.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Interest Rates#Mortgage Origination#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Discount Points#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance
MarketRealist

Will Unemployment Rates Rise More and Spark an Official Recession?

U.S. unemployment rose in August to 3.7 percent, according to the Department of Labor. While the latest jobs report does show a hopeful boost in new hires, rising unemployment rates are a concern for Americans. Article continues below advertisement. From layoffs to postponed hiring, will the unemployment rate continue to...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Small Window Open for Signify Stock Before CVS Acquisition

The stock for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is trending upwards amid news of an official acquisition by major drugstore chain CVS Health Corp. (CVS). Is Signify stock a buy or should investors hold out?. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s a rundown on the CVS-Signify deal and what the best path...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MarketRealist

Bankruptcy Auction Is Scheduled for Crypto Exchange Voyager Digital

Beleaguered crypto brokerage Voyager Digital received several bids during its bankruptcy restructuring, so it's heading to the auction block. Here’s a Voyager crypto update on the bankruptcy auction, which is scheduled for Sept. 13. Article continues below advertisement. Voyager Digital, an online brokerage for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, filed...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Startup Investing: How Much Money You Need and Where to Invest

Investing in startups can result in lucrative returns if all goes well. For example, Peter Thiel struck gold with his early investment in Facebook when the social media platform was still a small business. Can anyone invest in a startup? How can you invest in a startup before the IPO? How much money do you need to invest in a startup?
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
67K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy