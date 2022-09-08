Read full article on original website
Why Student Loans Are So Hard to Pay Down — Interest Rates
Although some Americans are disappointed in the idea of student loan forgiveness, one cause is high student loan interest rates. Many who oppose loan forgiveness believe everyone must pay off their debts, without realizing that some borrowers have done that already. Just why are student loans so hard to pay down?
Student Loan Repayment Plans, Explained — Get Ready for 2023
Biden’s $10,000 of student loan forgiveness won’t cover 100 percent of outstanding student loan debt. Student loan repayment will resume on January 1, 2023. Borrowers need to know how their loan repayment will proceed even after partial forgiveness — here’s more on student loan repayment plans.
Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Might Lower Your Credit Score
Now that Biden has extended the student loan pause once more and promised to forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 for qualifying student loan borrowers, people have questions. There's no doubt that many are excited about the forgiveness and the financial relief it will provide. However, some worry about how the forgiveness will impact their credit.
Yes, Payday Loan Scams Exist — Here’s How You Can Spot Them
We’re living in a day and age where nearly 64 percent of people in the U.S. are living paycheck to paycheck. This means they're earning just enough to get by. As a result, many have found themselves seeking out financial assistance in the form of payday loans. Article continues...
Student Loan Borrowers Can Get Refunds for Pandemic-Era Loan Payments
Student loan borrowers might be surprised to learn that they can get refunds on student loan payments made during the pandemic-era forbearance. In fact, not only can these borrowers get a refund, but they might want to if those loan amounts would be canceled by President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
Will Unemployment Rates Rise More and Spark an Official Recession?
U.S. unemployment rose in August to 3.7 percent, according to the Department of Labor. While the latest jobs report does show a hopeful boost in new hires, rising unemployment rates are a concern for Americans. Article continues below advertisement. From layoffs to postponed hiring, will the unemployment rate continue to...
Small Window Open for Signify Stock Before CVS Acquisition
The stock for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is trending upwards amid news of an official acquisition by major drugstore chain CVS Health Corp. (CVS). Is Signify stock a buy or should investors hold out?. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s a rundown on the CVS-Signify deal and what the best path...
Zero-Based Budgeting Is a Popular Way to Manage Money — Here's Why
Many people are looking for ways to cut expenses, especially as inflation soars and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Although there are several different budgeting methods you might try to manage your money, zero-based budgeting is a popular one. Here are the pros and cons of zero-based budgeting, explained.
Bankruptcy Auction Is Scheduled for Crypto Exchange Voyager Digital
Beleaguered crypto brokerage Voyager Digital received several bids during its bankruptcy restructuring, so it's heading to the auction block. Here’s a Voyager crypto update on the bankruptcy auction, which is scheduled for Sept. 13. Article continues below advertisement. Voyager Digital, an online brokerage for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, filed...
Startup Investing: How Much Money You Need and Where to Invest
Investing in startups can result in lucrative returns if all goes well. For example, Peter Thiel struck gold with his early investment in Facebook when the social media platform was still a small business. Can anyone invest in a startup? How can you invest in a startup before the IPO? How much money do you need to invest in a startup?
