Deshler, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury welcomes over 160 vehicles to Museum Car Show

FAIRBURY, NE — The downtown square was the place to be Sunday in Fairbury. Over 160 cars of all ages, shapes and sizes surrounded the Jefferson County Courthouse for the 11th annual Fairbury City Museum Car Show. The event, Fairbury Museum Car Show Board Member Kirk Weichel says, is...
FAIRBURY, NE
KSNB Local4

Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after man found safe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled after a south-central Nebraska man was found safe. The Webster County Sheriff’s office was attempting to locate a 44-year-old who was last seen Friday at 2:30 a.m. at 602 Michigan Ave. in Inavale, Nebraska - an unincorporated community in western Webster County.
INAVALE, NE
KSNB Local4

Man hospitalized after fiery crash in Fillmore County

FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas truck driver is in the hospital after his semi rolled and started on fire in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff says the accident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Highways 81 and 74 about six miles south of Geneva. The sheriff said a semi-tractor towing several semi-trailers went out of control, rolled and caught fire. The driver, Benjamin Neto, 55, Keene, TX, was able to escape the cabin, but still suffered burn injuries.
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Webster County man

(Webster County, NE) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing Webster County man. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Webster County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Matthew E. Schoel. Schoel is described as a 44 year old white man, 6'0" 250 lbs, Blue Eyes, Black Hair, no teeth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants.
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Junkstreet returns to downtown Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual event gives local business owners a chance to get their name out there and show off what they have to offer. Vendors lined the both sides of North Denver Avenue between the blocks West First and Second Street. Local vendors showcased a variety of products to guest and despite the wet conditions, dozens from the community and beyond showed up to explore the products at hand.
HASTINGS, NE
iheart.com

Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change

BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job

FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
FAIRBURY, NE
KSNB Local4

Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal

YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Preliminary set for one of two men charged in gunshot incident

BEATRICE – A preliminary hearing is set for September 29th, for one of two men charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home in early August. 18-year-old Colten Anderson, of Firth is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit felony. Anderson requested a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges, which will be held in Gage County Court.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jefferson County Veteran of the Month for September

From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Donald L. Mitchell Jr. voluntarily joined the U. S. Army with his high school classmate, Robert Thrasher, under the “Buddy System” in June 1961. Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training were at Ft. Riley, Kansas. While at Ft. Riley Don was a member of the Honor Guard with the 33rd Field Artillery Regiment and remained with the 1st Infantry Division his entire three year tour of duty.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Midland shuts down Doane 20-6

CRETE - Midland's rushing attack and stout defense were too much for Doane. The Warriors rushed for more than 200 yards and kept the Tiger out of the endzone on Saturday, defeating Doane 20-6. Check out highlights in the video above. MIDLAND (3-0) 3 10 7 0 - 20 DOANE...
CRETE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Diller-Odell uses late surge to defeat Deshler

DESHLER, NE — The Diller-Odell Griffons made their way into the win column with a win over the Deshler Dragons Friday night. Diller-Odell won the game 36-8 behind a late surge that saw the Griffons score on each of their last three possessions. Diller-Odell Quarterback Jason Arnold collected 149...
DESHLER, NE

