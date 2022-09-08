Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury welcomes over 160 vehicles to Museum Car Show
FAIRBURY, NE — The downtown square was the place to be Sunday in Fairbury. Over 160 cars of all ages, shapes and sizes surrounded the Jefferson County Courthouse for the 11th annual Fairbury City Museum Car Show. The event, Fairbury Museum Car Show Board Member Kirk Weichel says, is...
KSNB Local4
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after man found safe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled after a south-central Nebraska man was found safe. The Webster County Sheriff’s office was attempting to locate a 44-year-old who was last seen Friday at 2:30 a.m. at 602 Michigan Ave. in Inavale, Nebraska - an unincorporated community in western Webster County.
KSNB Local4
Man hospitalized after fiery crash in Fillmore County
FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas truck driver is in the hospital after his semi rolled and started on fire in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff says the accident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Highways 81 and 74 about six miles south of Geneva. The sheriff said a semi-tractor towing several semi-trailers went out of control, rolled and caught fire. The driver, Benjamin Neto, 55, Keene, TX, was able to escape the cabin, but still suffered burn injuries.
iheart.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Webster County man
(Webster County, NE) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing Webster County man. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Webster County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Matthew E. Schoel. Schoel is described as a 44 year old white man, 6'0" 250 lbs, Blue Eyes, Black Hair, no teeth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants.
KSNB Local4
Junkstreet returns to downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual event gives local business owners a chance to get their name out there and show off what they have to offer. Vendors lined the both sides of North Denver Avenue between the blocks West First and Second Street. Local vendors showcased a variety of products to guest and despite the wet conditions, dozens from the community and beyond showed up to explore the products at hand.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job
FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
York News-Times
Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal
YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
News Channel Nebraska
Preliminary set for one of two men charged in gunshot incident
BEATRICE – A preliminary hearing is set for September 29th, for one of two men charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home in early August. 18-year-old Colten Anderson, of Firth is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit felony. Anderson requested a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges, which will be held in Gage County Court.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month for September
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Donald L. Mitchell Jr. voluntarily joined the U. S. Army with his high school classmate, Robert Thrasher, under the “Buddy System” in June 1961. Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training were at Ft. Riley, Kansas. While at Ft. Riley Don was a member of the Honor Guard with the 33rd Field Artillery Regiment and remained with the 1st Infantry Division his entire three year tour of duty.
beloitcall.com
Glen Elder Dam shows its bones $3-$5 million plus dollar project underway
GLEN ELDER – The Glen Elder State Park dam is showing its bones as the lake has been slowly drained for the $3-$5 million three year project of restoring the structure. The concrete will be replaced at the flood gates and the dam repaired. The lake is said to be ...
News Channel Nebraska
Midland shuts down Doane 20-6
CRETE - Midland's rushing attack and stout defense were too much for Doane. The Warriors rushed for more than 200 yards and kept the Tiger out of the endzone on Saturday, defeating Doane 20-6. Check out highlights in the video above. MIDLAND (3-0) 3 10 7 0 - 20 DOANE...
News Channel Nebraska
Diller-Odell uses late surge to defeat Deshler
DESHLER, NE — The Diller-Odell Griffons made their way into the win column with a win over the Deshler Dragons Friday night. Diller-Odell won the game 36-8 behind a late surge that saw the Griffons score on each of their last three possessions. Diller-Odell Quarterback Jason Arnold collected 149...
