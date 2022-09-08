CHICAGO (CBS) – Another group of migrants arrived in Chicago on a bus from Texas Friday night.This was the fourth group that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent to the city as a way to protest federal immigration policies. The bus dropped them off at Union Station.The last group of asylum seekers arrived Thursday.Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) has a message for Gov. Abbott: stop being so cruel.Durbin earlier Friday visited a Salvation Army center that has welcomed more than 228 migrants who were bused unannounced to Chicago from Texas in the last two weeks, as part of Abbott's...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO