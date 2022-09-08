ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 15

Mike Duffy
3d ago

And 61 days from now you can change that! Vote red from council members to school board members to state senators to congressional reps. Other wise shut up and sit down!

Reply(1)
15
TexasTrap
3d ago

Meanwhile the speaker at the WH falsely claims illegals are not crossing the border and that her proof lies in her visit to the border 4 years ago! Hahahahaha these people dont care about you they do not care about the American People

Reply(2)
13
LJWR
3d ago

At least now the article noted terrorists on the watch list have been caught trying to cross the open border. How many have gotten by and NOT been caught???

Reply
8
Related
Dallas Weekly

Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott

A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
City
Terrell, TX
City
Presidio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Hardin, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Van Zandt County, TX
Government
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details

Former Gov. Eric Greitens, second from right, leaves the Boone County Courthouse in July with his attorney, Gary Stamper, masked, after a 7 1/2-hour deposition hearing in the child custody case stemming from his 2020 divorce (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Matt Rinaldi
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Republican Party Of Texas#Politics Local#The Terrorist Watchlist
CBS Chicago

Fourth bus of migrants arrives from Texas, Sen. Dick Durbin visits Salvation Army center

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another group of migrants arrived in Chicago on a bus from Texas Friday night.This was the fourth group that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent to the city as a way to protest federal immigration policies. The bus dropped them off at Union Station.The last group of asylum seekers arrived Thursday.Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) has a message for Gov. Abbott: stop being so cruel.Durbin earlier Friday visited a Salvation Army center that has welcomed more than 228 migrants who were bused unannounced to Chicago from Texas in the last two weeks, as part of Abbott's...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
thecentersquare.com

Asylum seekers bused to Chicago now being sent to other Illinois communities

(The Center Square) – Asylum seekers illegally crossing the border into Texas and then bused to Chicago are now being sent out to other communities. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants to Washington D.C. , New York City and then Chicago to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies. As of last week, Texas has sent more than 300 migrants to Chicago and thousands to New York City and Washington, DC.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy