Seaside, OR

cannonbeachgazette.com

Report: Build up of dead trees causes extreme fire risk

In a report commissioned by Douglas Timber Operators, fire historian Bob Zybach, PhD analyzed historic fire behavior in western Oregon and recent trends in wildfire activity. In his report, “A Growing Sea of Snags,” Zybach predicts that the massive amount of dead trees left after forest fires on federal lands will drastically alter both fire behavior and reduce options for fire managers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Astoria, OR
Seaside, OR
Government
City
Seaside, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
The Times

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Red flag warning day 2: air quality poor, tinder dry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Saturday night across a large swath of Oregon and Washington. Strong east winds continue to dominate the Cascade ridges all the way down to the sandy beaches. Winds of 20-30 mph with stronger gusts of 40-50 mph are possible during the morning and […]
PORTLAND, OR
#Oregon Coast#Odf
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
KGW

How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Channel 6000

Fire danger, red flag warning in effect across Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A red flag warning is in effect Friday through Saturday for a large portion of Oregon and Washington. Expect east wind gusts to reach speeds up to 30-40 mph in Portland and the Willamette Valley by Friday afternoon into Saturday. Daytime highs may reach the low to mid 90s. This easterly wind event typically occurs during the winter months, not September. At this time of year, with our drought and dry, warm weather there’s nothing good coming from this wind. This means high fire danger.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Thousands May Go Without Power Due To Extreme Fire Weather In Western Oregon

Western Oregon is facing serious drought, extreme temperatures and high winds, creating the perfect conditions for wildfires. This has caused power companies to release statements recently telling customers in many areas that they may face planned and unplanned power outages. The Perfect Storm: Extreme Weather Could Lead to Disaster. The...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered on S. Oregon Coast

(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
PORT ORFORD, OR
opb.org

State wildlife agency places new limits on bow hunting in Northeast Oregon

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon. People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.
OREGON STATE

