MILTON, Ga. — Kathyrn LaBorie’s friends remember Kathryn as fun, loving and energetic, with a ready smile and a robust laugh. Her friends said she had boundless energy and a great sense of adventure. Her mother, Laura, said you could speak to her and think you’ve known her forever. LaBorie’s husband, Eric, said she taught him kindness, that there’s a kinder way to go throughout life.

MILTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO