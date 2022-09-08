ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

NBC Chicago

Income, Property Tax Rebate Checks To Be Mailed to Illinois Residents Starting Monday

Financial relief in the form of a tax rebate check will soon be in the mail for thousands of Illinois residents. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria -- and according to the state, checks will begin to be mailed out Monday.
Local 4 WHBF

Income, property tax rebates coming for IL residents

Illinois residents might have a surprise coming to their bank accounts to start the work week. Under the terms of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed by the Illinois House and Senate and went into effect July 1, one time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet […]
tspr.org

CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’

Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
1520 The Ticket

New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know

Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
wjol.com

Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
Axios

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs. Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.
thecentersquare.com

Kansas farmers, industry groups make push for labor reforms

(The Center Square) – The agriculture sector in Kansas is facing “a devastating labor shortage,” according to industry groups. Speaking Thursday at an event hosted by American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) Action, Enrique Sanchez, intermountain state director for the coalition, said the labor shortage needs to be addressed to help fight inflation.
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment

In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
khqa.com

Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
thecentersquare.com

Ohio plans website to offer transparency to business regulations

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to launch a website state lawmakers believe will give more transparency to the process of making business regulations. It comes as the General Assembly has spent the past two years whittling away at regulations that have made the state one of the most restrictive in the nation.
OHIO STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
CHICAGO, IL
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
WAND TV

Illinois relaunches Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors"

ILLINOIS (WAND)- More families are getting the chance to become homeowners, as the State relaunches its Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors." The Program is designed to help families overcome barriers that prevent them from becoming homeowners. More than 1,600 home buyers will receive $6,000 dollars in forgivable assistance, which is funded...
advantagenews.com

Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November

For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
