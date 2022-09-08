ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFIL Radio

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11

NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
NEVADA, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ames residents could see rusty water on Monday

AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames says a large water main is being installed along East 13th Street, and it will be flushed on Monday. This flushing process could create discolored water for homes and businesses as it stirs up naturally occurring mineral deposits. The city says it...
AMES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract

Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
POLK COUNTY, IA
WSB Radio

Iowa zoo announces birth of male giraffe calf

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa zoo announced “a very special package” on Friday -- the birth of a male giraffe calf. Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines announced that the calf was born Tuesday at 4:29 a.m. CDT. A calf was born to parents Zola, 6,...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday

After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KCCI.com

Heidi Anfinson finishes parole

DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Food Pantries See Record Demand

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Area Religious Council food pantries are seeing record numbers. Spokesman Luke Elzinga says there was record demand in August. Pantries 20,203 people in August 2022, a record for the month, and an 86% increase over August 2021. He says nearly 2,000 people used a DMARC food pantry for the first time ever in August.
