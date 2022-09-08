Read full article on original website
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Campaign Ad Wars, Senate Republican Unity, and Iowa’s AG 'Debate'
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: campaign ad wars, U.S. Senate Republicans’ unity issues, train trials, and Iowa’s attorney general candidates ‘debate.’. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen...
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been renewing licenses for animal breeding facilities without completed annual inspections.
Ames residents could see rusty water on Monday
AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames says a large water main is being installed along East 13th Street, and it will be flushed on Monday. This flushing process could create discolored water for homes and businesses as it stirs up naturally occurring mineral deposits. The city says it...
Iowa, Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday in memory of 9/11 attacks
KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – The Governors of Iowa and Minnesota have ordered U.S. and state flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks. The proclamation by Governor Tim Walz reads “September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist...
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
Newscast 09.09.22: SD Gov. Kristi Noem ethics complaint; Drought continues in Iowa
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ‘s arguments in an April filing were made public today, as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. Noem had asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records.
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Iowa zoo announces birth of male giraffe calf
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa zoo announced “a very special package” on Friday -- the birth of a male giraffe calf. Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines announced that the calf was born Tuesday at 4:29 a.m. CDT. A calf was born to parents Zola, 6,...
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
'I loved him': Des Moines man charged with animal neglect shares his story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lloyd Christopher Frank, the Des Moines man charged with animal neglect is speaking out, sharing his side of the story and says it's the complete opposite of what he's accused of. "I didn't want to cause him any harm. I loved him. I want him...
New England Patriots’ plane carrying National Guard soldiers touches down at DSM
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plane owned by the New England Patriots landed at Des Moines International Airport this weekend, but it was not carrying the football team. Instead, the plane flew in a group of National Guard soldiers for training at Camp Dodge. The Iowa National Guard confirmed the Patriots’ plane carried 215 members […]
Des Moines Food Pantries See Record Demand
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Area Religious Council food pantries are seeing record numbers. Spokesman Luke Elzinga says there was record demand in August. Pantries 20,203 people in August 2022, a record for the month, and an 86% increase over August 2021. He says nearly 2,000 people used a DMARC food pantry for the first time ever in August.
