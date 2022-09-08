Read full article on original website
Robert Allen Barber, 79, House Springs
Robert Allen Barber, 79, of House Springs died Sept. 3, 2022, in Eureka. Mr. Barber grew up in Farmington and enlisted in the Navy in 1961, during which he served on the USS Kitty Hawk. He retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2004. Born July 12, 1943, in Nevada, Mo., he was the son of the late Susan (Allen) and Ervin Barber.
Wilbert W. ‘Bill’ Swaller, 86, Arnold
Wilbert W. “Bill” Swaller, 86, of Arnold died Sept. 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife: Carol (Ricketts) Swaller; five daughters: Karen (Tim) Clark of High Ridge, Cyndi (Jeff) Lane of Lake Sherwood, Dawn Watson-Svendrowski of Festus, Diana (Dave Schaper) Watson-Hubbart of Cedar Hill and Jeanie (Chris Maclin) Swaller-Bach of Arnold; 15 grandchildren: Chris, Stefannie and Daniel Marcus, Blake and Michelle Shurtleff, Victoria Lane, Ryan Hinton, Dawn Marie Norris, Lorelei Ellis, Michael, Timothy, Stephen and Andrew Hubbart and Brandon and Ashley Bach; three great-grandchildren: Gaby and William Marcus and Ruby Kohring; a brother: Irvin (Clara) Benson; and numerous family members and friends.
Vernon Arthur ‘Sonny’ Rudolph II, 75, Barnhart
Vernon Arthur “Sonny” Rudolph II, 75, of Barnhart died Sept. 8, 2022, in Barnhart. Mr. Rudolph was a security officer at Six Flags and held several sales positions. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold. Born Aug. 29, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Freida (Krietler) and Vernon A. Rudolph Sr.
Gary J. Peters, 75, Arnold
Gary J. Peters, 75, of Arnold died Sept. 5, 2022, in Town and Country. Mr. Peters was a printer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, then Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Arnold. He played soccer and golf. Born Nov. 6, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Katherine (Panus) and Cyrel Peters.
Kathleen Stringer, 74, Herculaneum
Kathleen Stringer, 74, of Herculaneum died Sept. 5, 2022. Born Sept. 27, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Helen Irene (Partney) and Maurice Anthony O’Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alan Ray Stringer. She is survived by two daughters: Colleen (Darrell)...
Steven C. Wyatt, 68, De Soto
Steven C. Wyatt, 68, of De Soto died Sept. 5, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Wyatt was a service manager for AA Mobile Homes. He enjoyed music, working on his home and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Born Sept. 4, 1954, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary (Carr) and Herbert Wyatt.
Darlene Joyce (Kaseberg) St. Clair, 85, House Springs
Darlene Joyce (Kaseberg) St. Clair, 85, of House Springs died Sept. 5, 2022, in Bellville, Ill. Mrs. St. Clair grew up in Granite City, Ill., where she met her lifelong friend LaVerna Corbitt. Mrs. St. Clair earned a teaching degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She was a Spanish teacher in Highland, Ill., and an English teacher with Special School District, South Tech. After retirement, she spent more than 10,000 hours volunteering at Feed My People. She volunteered on many committees at St. Martin United Church of Christ in High Ridge. She loved spending time with family. She also enjoyed travel, dogs, reading, movies, dancing and playing cards. She will be remembered for her strong faith and her vivacious personality. She was well-educated, articulate and full of energy. Born Oct. 21, 1936, in Granite City, Ill., she was the daughter of the late August and Viola (Omson) Kaseberg.
Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus
Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
P&Z board cool on idea for apartments near Arnold
A developer’s plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside the Arnold city limits have dimmed. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Aug. 25 to recommend denial of a rezoning request from KAB Construction of Imperial, which has proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads.
De Soto Fall Festival to include something for everyone
The 31st annual De Soto Fall festival set for Saturday, Sept. 17, will include a lot of low-cost and free activities for the whole family, said Sarah Greenlee, office coordinator for the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event. Festivities will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Man severely burned in De Soto-area garage fire
A 30-year-old De Soto-area man suffered severe burns in a fire late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, said John Scullin, De Soto Rural Fire Protection District spokesman. He said De Soto Rural Fire got a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. about a...
Festus announces lineup for Sundays at Sunset concerts
This year’s Sundays at Sunset concert series in Festus will feature three bands new to the event, as well as an old favorite. The free concerts series is scheduled to that start Sunday, Sept. 11, and be held every Sunday after that through Oct. 2, Festus officials announced. The...
Festus Police investigate catalytic converter theft
A catalytic converter recently was stolen from a pickup parked outside a home in the 700 block of North Mill Street in Festus. The theft was reported Aug. 26, but it could have happened anytime over the previous month, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “The 31-year-old male victim went...
Mercy Jefferson will offer drive-thru flu vaccine clinic
It’s time to get a flu vaccine and, to make that easy, Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City will hold a drive-thru clinic. Annette Viox, the hospital’s infection prevention manager, said the clinic will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the parking lot of the Mercy Cancer Center-Jefferson, 1350 Hwy. 61.
Mapaville residents resistant to proposed homeless rehab center
Some Mapaville residents say it’s a good idea to help people who are homeless get off the streets, but they’re not so sure they want them housed nearby. The New Hope Fellowship Church, 5919 Antire Road, in High Ridge, is proposing to build a homeless rehabilitation facility on property now owned by the Jefferson Baptist Association at 3627 Baptist Park Road in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro.
Pet spot: Dallas is an independent, but sociable horse
Faith Townsend of Festus said she recently participated in a horse show with Dallas, the quarter horse she has owned for about a year. “Dallas and I did our first horse show (in August),” she said. “He did great. He didn’t win. It was just for practice. We didn’t have the right equipment with us. Next time, we will.”
Get those entries in for ‘Way Back When’ photo contest
There’s still time to go through those boxes of fabulous old photographs and choose a potential winner to submit for the “Way Back When” photo contest sponsored by Grand Times, Leader Publications’ magazine for seniors. Three winners will be drawn at random from among all the...
Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat
A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 569 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s. As of Sept....
