Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
FBI arrests Tennessee Republican lawmaker, former chief of staff over alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy
The FBI arrested a Tennessee Republican state lawmaker and his former chief of staff on Tuesday morning following an indictment charging them in an alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy. Tennessee state Rep. Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were...
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she 'was swatted'
Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is claiming that she "was swatted" at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Teasing that additional details will be forthcoming, Greene thanked local law enforcement in Floyd County, Georgia. "Swatting" is a harassment technique in which callers contact law enforcement to report an emergency situation to dispatch them to an innocent person's address.
RELATED PEOPLE
Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Man sentenced to federal prison for oily bilge water discharge
Federal prosecutors say the chief engineer of a ship that dumped waste into waters off the Louisiana coast is going to prison. They say Kirill Kompaniets deliberately discharged approximately 10,000 gallons of oil-contaminated bilge water.
US executive branch acknowledges NM Downwinders for the first time
A top official with President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday acknowledged the federal government’s role in sending cancer-causing dust into the lungs of thousands of New Mexico residents when it detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in 1945. The 15-minute meeting Wednesday morning was the first acknowledgement...
Vox
California could give more than a million people with criminal records a fresh start
Encounters with the criminal justice system, no matter how long ago or for what reason, can ruin a person’s life. California is on the verge of an ambitious attempt to change that. An estimated 70 million to 100 million Americans have a criminal record, a history with law enforcement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Application for Twenty-Fourth Family Court Circuit vacancy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Twenty-Fourth Family Court Circuit, serving Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via...
Comments / 0