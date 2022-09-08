ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she 'was swatted'

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is claiming that she "was swatted" at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Teasing that additional details will be forthcoming, Greene thanked local law enforcement in Floyd County, Georgia. "Swatting" is a harassment technique in which callers contact law enforcement to report an emergency situation to dispatch them to an innocent person's address.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
ADVOCACY
Lootpress

Application for Twenty-Fourth Family Court Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Twenty-Fourth Family Court Circuit, serving Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via...
CHARLESTON, WV

