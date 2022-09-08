Read full article on original website
New ‘Assassin's Creed’ Will Be Set Where Fans Have Always Wanted
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase revealed a huge amount of news for the stealth and RPG franchise. From officially revealing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to announcing the final story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. However, the real highlight of the show was Codename Red.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage - Reveal Trailer
Ubisoft has fully revealed Assassin's Creed Mirage, a new action-adventure game in the series focused on stealth and parkour. Revealed as part of Ubisoft Forward's Assassin's Creed Showcase, Assassin's Creed Mirage casts you as Basim Ibn Ishaq and is set in the city of Baghdad, twenty years before the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
What Is Assassin’s Creed Infinity? Ubisoft Explains the Next Phase of its Historical Series
After over a year of waiting and guessing, we’ve finally learned a little more about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity is. As part of today’s Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was said that Infinity is a “hub” that will link future Assassin’s Creed games together. But, after an in-depth interview with the project’s leader, Marc-Alexis Côté, IGN has learned much more about Infinity.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 9-13
The walking, talking pulled pork brisket, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor,...
Insider Reveals Ironman Game Will Release Before Black Panther and Captain America Game
There have been talks about an Ironman game being development for some time now and it is speculated that EA will be developing this title. Players have been flocking to Marvel themed games in hordes, therefore developers keep pumping out such titles. Other than the Marvel's Avengers title, all the other games have done pretty well for themselves, such as Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy.
Elden Ring's Awesome Soundtrack Can Now Be Streamed On The Go
Elden Ring is easily the most appreciated title from 2022 and a real contender for Game of the Year. The players are absolutely in awe of the visuals, RPG system, bosses, sprwaling open world and all the other features that the game has to offer. We also learned recently that Sony and Tencent decided to purchase major stakes in Elden Ring parent company, FromSoftware, so we see that the game is doing bits in the industry.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Content Update
Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally arrived in early access, and this live-service game is already getting its first content update. So step into Andy's Room and meet familiar friends like Woody and Buzz, when the Toy Story content update releases in Fall 2022.
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
Paladins - Kasumi: Champion Teaser Trailer
Meet Kasumi, the newest Champion coming to the team-based shooter game, Paladins. Check out the trailer for a peek at the character.
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations
This page is part of IGN's Disney Dreamlight Valley wiki guide. Here you'll be able to learn all the locations where you can find the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries. The Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. They are scattered all through the game map. Finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler.
Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book
The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
CD Projekt President Seemingly Hints at a New Witcher Trilogy
CD Projekt Red's studio president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński has hinted at a possible new trilogy of Witcher games to be kicked off by the previously announced new entry. Speaking during the company's latest earnings call, Kiciński reaffirmed the developer's previous announcement that the Witcher 4 (for lack of an official title) will be the first game in a new Witcher saga, but went on to hint that CD Projekt Red considers a saga to be three games.
How to Play With Squads
Playing with squads is an excellent idea in Marauders. When playing with friends, you won't have to worry about someone killing you from the back. This IGN guide details everything you'll need to know about playing with a squad in Marauders. Are you looking for something specific? Click the links...
What Should PlayStation Do After Call of Duty Is Gone?
There have been a lot of conversations recently over the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and for good reason, as it's regularly one of the best-selling games every year. With Microsoft's acquisition of Activision and the recent discussions of possible exclusivity for Call of Duty in the future, we thought it would be a good time to ask -- what should Playstation do after Call of Duty is gone?
Nintendo Direct Announced for Tomorrow
Nintendo Direct will return tomorrow, Tuesday September 13. Announced on Twitter, the Direct will begin at 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern / 3pm UK / Midnight AEST. The show will feature "40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter." It will be broadcast on Nintendo's YouTube channel.
Avengers Campus Receives Major Upgrade in Multiverse Saga-Themed Attraction Featuring Marvel Heroes and King Thanos
While Marvel came through with blockbuster reveals of future films, TV shows and video games on Day 1 & 2, the best was kept at the end of D23 Expo, as the iconic IP announced a new attraction for the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park. The announcement was...
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
A Fishy Dispute
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
The Language of Flowers
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
On The Trail of Minnie's Memory
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
