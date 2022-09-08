ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Vice President Harris speaks on Mar-a-Lago investigation

Federal prosecutors are preparing to appeal a judge’s decision to block their access to 100 classified documents that the FBI seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. In an exclusive interview, NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked Vice President Harris about the investigation. The investigation comes less than two months away from the midterms.Sept. 9, 2022.
