Related
NBC News
VP Harris on the possibility of charging a former president: Americans always ‘demand justice’
Vice President Kamala Harris responds to those who say it would be “too divisive” to prosecute a former president, as the DOJ investigates Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Sept. 9, 2022.
NBC News
Texas woman arrested on charges she made death threats to judge in Mar-a-Lago documents case
A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Aileen Cannon, the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's court fight against the Justice Department over national security documents seized from his Florida resort. Tiffani Gish was arrested last week in the Houston area after she admitted...
DOJ requests stay of judge's order on seized Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Trump's legal team is preparing to respond to the Justice Department's appeal of the special master ruling, arguing that the classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago are not Trump's "personal records," and delaying the investigation will impact national security. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports. Sept. 9, 2022.
Vice President Harris speaks on Mar-a-Lago investigation
Federal prosecutors are preparing to appeal a judge’s decision to block their access to 100 classified documents that the FBI seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. In an exclusive interview, NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked Vice President Harris about the investigation. The investigation comes less than two months away from the midterms.Sept. 9, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump asks judge to block DOJ from viewing classified records seized from Mar-a-Lago
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a judge to continue blocking the Justice Department from reviewing classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week temporarily blocked the DOJ from using the records seized when the FBI searched...
