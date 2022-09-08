Workers Sought For The Polls On Election Day

If you can read and write, see well, count, and communicate with people — then you can make some money putting in a long shift to help preserve democracy on Election Day.

The registrar of voters’ office is looking to hire people with those skills to serve as paid ballot clerks, assistant registrars, machine tabulators, translators, greeters, and checkers at polling places across town on Nov. 8 from 5 a.m. through roughly 9 or 10 p.m.

To learn more, call 203 – 946-8035 Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Or visit a job fair the office is holding for prospective Election Day workers at 200 Orange St., Room G2, on Sept. 28 and Sept 29. There will be two sessions each day: from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. and from 6 – 8 p.m.

“You must be registered to vote in the State of Connecticut in order to work. Unless you are 16 or 17 years old. If you are 17 years old but will be 18 years of age by November 8, 2022, you will need to register to vote in order to work,” stated Democratic Registrar of Voters Shannnel Evans. ​“All positions require good communication skills. The ability to read, write, have good vision, and be able to do basic math (addition, subtraction, & counting) is required. A pleasant and upbeat personality is a plus.”