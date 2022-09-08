ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Workers Sought For The Polls On Election Day

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago

If you can read and write, see well, count, and communicate with people — then you can make some money putting in a long shift to help preserve democracy on Election Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoFMQ_0hnYdi0000

The registrar of voters’ office is looking to hire people with those skills to serve as paid ballot clerks, assistant registrars, machine tabulators, translators, greeters, and checkers at polling places across town on Nov. 8 from 5 a.m. through roughly 9 or 10 p.m.

To learn more, call 203 – 946-8035 Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Or visit a job fair the office is holding for prospective Election Day workers at 200 Orange St., Room G2, on Sept. 28 and Sept 29. There will be two sessions each day: from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. and from 6 – 8 p.m.

“You must be registered to vote in the State of Connecticut in order to work. Unless you are 16 or 17 years old. If you are 17 years old but will be 18 years of age by November 8, 2022, you will need to register to vote in order to work,” stated Democratic Registrar of Voters Shannnel Evans. ​“All positions require good communication skills. The ability to read, write, have good vision, and be able to do basic math (addition, subtraction, & counting) is required. A pleasant and upbeat personality is a plus.”

Comments / 1

WTNH.com

GOP US Senate candidate discusses upcoming election

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Richard Blumenthal is taking on Republican Leora Levy in the race for U.S. Senate in November’s general election. Last week, Blumenthal was a guest on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House. Now, it’s Levy’s turn. Watch the full interview...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?

…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
