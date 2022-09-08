ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JHS Fall Festival of Bands Scheduled for September 17th

The Jamestown High School Red Raider Marching Band will host bands from around New York and Pennsylvania for its 43rd Annual Fall Festival of Bands on Saturday, September 17th at 6:30 PM at Strider Field. The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2022 show, Lunar Odyssey. JHS Marching Band Director...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

McKean K9’s Attend Senior Expo/Fall Music Fest

K9s with the County Detective Bureau K9 Unit attended the Senior Expo in Kane with the District Attorney Friday. DA Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer issued a statement that The expo was sponsored by Representative Marty Causer. On Saturday, K9s LG and Nico visited with children at the Fall Music and Art Fest...
KANE, PA
wnypapers.com

Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner

Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Village of Fredonia Honors Jenn Suhr in Downtown Ceremony

A Fredonia native and two-time Olympic medalist who recently retired from athletic competition was honored Saturday afternoon for her career achievements. Jenn Suhr, along with her husband Rick and members of the Fredonia Olympic Celebration Committee, unveiled a monument in front of a crowd of people who gathered in Barker Common. Julie Essek, who heads up the committee, thanked Jenn for her perseverance throughout her career, which included an Olympic gold medal in 2012, an Olympic silver medal in 2008, and 17 U.S. pole vaulting championships...
FREDONIA, NY
thevillagerny.com

Annual Event Returns to Silver Creek, NY, September 16-18, 2022

So many great events are coming back! It’s been a long last couple years and things are steadily returning to a semblance of normal. That means that some long-lost events are making a comeback. One of those events is “The Festival of Grapes”. Come out to the Village of Silver Creek NY, next weekend September 16-18 and enjoy a variety of grape themed fun for the whole family. The Villager had the opportunity to speak with event coordinator Lisa Romano about the return of the festival and what it will be offering this year.
SILVER CREEK, NY
2 On Your Side

Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York

OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
OLEAN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Owls Fall to Terrors Friday

The Bradford Owls fell to the Otto-Eldred Terrors 33-26 Friday night. Callum Reese got 29 of 43 for 303 yards and two touchdowns while the MVP of the game Troy Adkins had 8 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown rushed for 23 and 2. The Owls are now 0-3...
BRADFORD, PA
Syracuse.com

Blake Shelton coming to Upstate NY for country concert

Blake Shelton is coming to Upstate New York next year as part of his 2023 tour dates. The country superstar will perform March 25, 2023, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo. It’s the final stop and only concert in New York state on his 18-date “Back the Honky Tonk” tour, featuring CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce and rising country singer Jackson Dean.
BUFFALO, NY

