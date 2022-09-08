Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
WGRZ TV
Peach festival kicks off with Kate Welshofer as honorary Grand Parade Marshall
The Niagara County Peach Festival is back for its 64'th year this weekend in Lewiston. There are rides, games, food and their signature dish, the peach shortcake.
chautauquatoday.com
JHS Fall Festival of Bands Scheduled for September 17th
The Jamestown High School Red Raider Marching Band will host bands from around New York and Pennsylvania for its 43rd Annual Fall Festival of Bands on Saturday, September 17th at 6:30 PM at Strider Field. The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2022 show, Lunar Odyssey. JHS Marching Band Director...
wesb.com
McKean K9’s Attend Senior Expo/Fall Music Fest
K9s with the County Detective Bureau K9 Unit attended the Senior Expo in Kane with the District Attorney Friday. DA Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer issued a statement that The expo was sponsored by Representative Marty Causer. On Saturday, K9s LG and Nico visited with children at the Fall Music and Art Fest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner
Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
Wegmans holds event for Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People pack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack. The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. To commemorate the new release,...
chautauquatoday.com
Village of Fredonia Honors Jenn Suhr in Downtown Ceremony
A Fredonia native and two-time Olympic medalist who recently retired from athletic competition was honored Saturday afternoon for her career achievements. Jenn Suhr, along with her husband Rick and members of the Fredonia Olympic Celebration Committee, unveiled a monument in front of a crowd of people who gathered in Barker Common. Julie Essek, who heads up the committee, thanked Jenn for her perseverance throughout her career, which included an Olympic gold medal in 2012, an Olympic silver medal in 2008, and 17 U.S. pole vaulting championships...
thevillagerny.com
Annual Event Returns to Silver Creek, NY, September 16-18, 2022
So many great events are coming back! It’s been a long last couple years and things are steadily returning to a semblance of normal. That means that some long-lost events are making a comeback. One of those events is “The Festival of Grapes”. Come out to the Village of Silver Creek NY, next weekend September 16-18 and enjoy a variety of grape themed fun for the whole family. The Villager had the opportunity to speak with event coordinator Lisa Romano about the return of the festival and what it will be offering this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This National Chicken Wing Chain Opening In Western New York
If you’re going to serve wings in Buffalo, New York - the chicken wing capital of the world - they’d better be good. Between iconic spots like Bar-Bill and Duff’s, along with the small Mom & Pop restaurants with delicious wings on the menu, there’s a lot of competition here in Western New York.
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
WGRZ TV
Spotted Lanternfly found in Buffalo
The highly invasive pest was most recently seen in buffalo, near an active rail line. More than 100 adult lantern flies have now been found in WNY.
Tribute concert in Lockport to honor woman who was killed in June bike crash
Sara Rogers was killed while riding her bike this June. On Saturday, her band held a tribute concert in her honor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wake Up Wags! Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue joined Wake Up! on Saturday to talk about their charity and helping dogs find their forever home. You can watch the full segment above.
wutv29.com
Equipment to demolish Great Northern Grain Elevator expected to arrive in two weeks
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Frustrations are on the rise as equipment for the demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator is expected to come in the next two weeks. The City of Buffalo issued an emergency order to demolish it after a windstorm on December 11th. Since then, preservationists have been...
Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York
OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
wesb.com
Owls Fall to Terrors Friday
The Bradford Owls fell to the Otto-Eldred Terrors 33-26 Friday night. Callum Reese got 29 of 43 for 303 yards and two touchdowns while the MVP of the game Troy Adkins had 8 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown rushed for 23 and 2. The Owls are now 0-3...
New affordable housing complex on Buffalo's east side bringing light
A community leader is doing his part to help people in need find places to live. Pastor Dwayne Jones opened a multi-million-dollar apartment complex earlier this summer.
Blake Shelton coming to Upstate NY for country concert
Blake Shelton is coming to Upstate New York next year as part of his 2023 tour dates. The country superstar will perform March 25, 2023, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo. It’s the final stop and only concert in New York state on his 18-date “Back the Honky Tonk” tour, featuring CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce and rising country singer Jackson Dean.
Comments / 0