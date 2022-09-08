Read full article on original website
KFDA
Center for Advancement hosting free recovery prayer lunch next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is hosting a recovery prayer lunch next week. The lunch is Wednesday, Sep. 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public at 2308 S.W. 7th Ave. At the event, participants will come together to support and pray...
KFDA
Amarillo Community Market honors First Responders on final market day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022. The final market day will be this Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Historic Bivins home. “We’ve had a great season,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center...
KFDA
Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. The Steakout will be hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center. The event will include a steak...
Panhandle Community Services to receive $800,000 grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVS) announced that the Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo is set to receive $800,000 on Sept. 12 as part of its over $2.8 million grant presentation. TVS detailed that in addition to the Panhandle Community Services, seven other organizations will receive a piece of the million-dollar grant […]
KFDA
Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup. The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend. Performances from several artists - including Neil...
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday. “We need to remember our history but also pay tribute to all of the people, police, fire and thousands of civilians who were killed in those attacks,” says Perry Gilmore, executive director, Texas Panhandle War Memorial. “Remember the sacrifice that they made.”
KFDA
Good News: Musician’s legacy lives on for more than music
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A well-known American musician’s legacy lives on today, but not entirely because of his music. While many enjoy listening to Dan Fogelberg, for some, influence runs much deeper and men’s lives are being saved. “On December 16 back in 2007, musical hero, a man...
KFDA
‘We’re communicating with them’: WT and AC focus on new initiative’s to retain students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College have both begun new initiatives to help retain students after the pandemic took a toll on the schools. WT began the “Start Strong” program in fall 2021, and has seen success so far, seeing a massive increase in student retention.
What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?
On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
acranger.com
AC sends instructors to prison
Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
KFDA
Quick Warm-Up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After the fall-feeling cool air over the weekend, temperatures warm back up quickly. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. Much of the week ahead will be above average, getting into the 90s. A small disturbance brings a chance of some isolated showers on Monday. Most areas will be dry. By mid-week there is another small chance of a few showers. The end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend look dry.
Tri State Fair is Coming – A Blast From the Past
Who is ready for the Tri-State Fair to hit Amarillo at the end of next week? Does it really seem like it has been a year? I know every year we get excited. I mean fair food is definitely something we need to have in our lives. Many restaurants try...
Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?
I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police
No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
Amarillo’s Mysterious Pile of Dirt is Going to Be Awesome
Last week I might have been on a mission to find out why there was a giant pile of dirt in the parking lot at 45th and Teckla. This week the mystery has been solved. I found out what the heck was going on and now have an answer. Like...
KFDA
THE WRAP UP: Week 3
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
KFDA
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
Allegiant suspending service out of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An official with Allegiant said in a press release that Allegiant is suspending service at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport stating that its last flight was Sept. 4. An Allegiant official said the airline made the decision earlier this year, citing labor shortages in the industry, to reduce its capacity in […]
