Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Community Market honors First Responders on final market day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022. The final market day will be this Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Historic Bivins home. “We’ve had a great season,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. The Steakout will be hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center. The event will include a steak...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup. The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend. Performances from several artists - including Neil...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday. “We need to remember our history but also pay tribute to all of the people, police, fire and thousands of civilians who were killed in those attacks,” says Perry Gilmore, executive director, Texas Panhandle War Memorial. “Remember the sacrifice that they made.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Good News: Musician’s legacy lives on for more than music

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A well-known American musician’s legacy lives on today, but not entirely because of his music. While many enjoy listening to Dan Fogelberg, for some, influence runs much deeper and men’s lives are being saved. “On December 16 back in 2007, musical hero, a man...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?

On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
acranger.com

AC sends instructors to prison

Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Quick Warm-Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After the fall-feeling cool air over the weekend, temperatures warm back up quickly. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. Much of the week ahead will be above average, getting into the 90s. A small disturbance brings a chance of some isolated showers on Monday. Most areas will be dry. By mid-week there is another small chance of a few showers. The end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend look dry.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Allegiant suspending service out of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An official with Allegiant said in a press release that Allegiant is suspending service at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport stating that its last flight was Sept. 4. An Allegiant official said the airline made the decision earlier this year, citing labor shortages in the industry, to reduce its capacity in […]
AMARILLO, TX

