Modern farming is ripe with data, especially among farmers who are fully embracing technology in their operations. From autonomous robots that collect agronomic information about fields to precision instruments that measure a dairy cow’s production, volumes of information are pouring into farm manage systems. In this week’s episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana, they explain why data is the focus of the 2022 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO