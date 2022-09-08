Read full article on original website
Around INdiana: Talent Resource Navigator
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has launched an online platform to help job seekers with educational and job training opportunities throughout the state. Todd Hurst, Executive Director, Institute for Workforce Excellence has more on the Talent Resource Navigator.
PODCAST: Helping farmers see ROI from their data
Modern farming is ripe with data, especially among farmers who are fully embracing technology in their operations. From autonomous robots that collect agronomic information about fields to precision instruments that measure a dairy cow’s production, volumes of information are pouring into farm manage systems. In this week’s episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana, they explain why data is the focus of the 2022 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge.
Endangered INdiana: Kamm & Schellinger Brewery
The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka…a blast from the past of a once thriving area along the riverfront. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on why it landed on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List again this year and how it could be saved.
Franciscan Alliance, RUSH ink clinical services partnership
Chicago-based health system RUSH and Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance Inc. are partnering to improve the availability of healthcare to patients in northwest Indiana. The partners say the agreement establishes coordinated care between RUSH and Franciscan, with direct collaboration between providers that will offer patients a streamlined process. The partnership includes Franciscan...
State revenue again beats projections
Indiana once again surpassed the most recent revenue projections in August. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $1.5 billion, which was 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The agency says...
