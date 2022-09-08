Read full article on original website
KFDA
Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet. The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall. There will be catered food available. Tickets cost...
KFDA
Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
KFDA
Quick Warm-Up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After the fall-feeling cool air over the weekend, temperatures warm back up quickly. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. Much of the week ahead will be above average, getting into the 90s. A small disturbance brings a chance of some isolated showers on Monday. Most areas will be dry. By mid-week there is another small chance of a few showers. The end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend look dry.
KFDA
Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup. The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend. Performances from several artists - including Neil...
KFDA
Center for Advancement hosting free recovery prayer lunch next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is hosting a recovery prayer lunch next week. The lunch is Wednesday, Sep. 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public at 2308 S.W. 7th Ave. At the event, participants will come together to support and pray...
KFDA
Register for WT homecoming parade by Sep. 15
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone wanting to be in the West Texas A&M University homecoming parade will need to do so by Sep. 15. The homecoming parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Russell Long Blvd. on Oct. 1. The parade will have floats, cars, livestock, band and more. Parade...
KFDA
THE WRAP UP: Week 3
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
KFDA
Quick Cool-Down
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The substantial cool-down behind the cold front will be short-lived. Below average highs will continue on Sunday but temperatures will rise back closer to average, mid 80s, and above early in the week. Rain chances continue through the weekend but decrease through the day on Sunday. Other than a small chance of a few shower on Wednesday the forecast through next weekend looks dry.
KFDA
Storybridge celebrating 5,000 kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is celebrating 5,000 local kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library sends each enrolled child a new book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday. Storybridge pays for the books so the families don’t have to. The program...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
KFDA
‘We’re communicating with them’: WT and AC focus on new initiative’s to retain students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College have both begun new initiatives to help retain students after the pandemic took a toll on the schools. WT began the “Start Strong” program in fall 2021, and has seen success so far, seeing a massive increase in student retention.
KFDA
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
KFDA
Man arrested after officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail this morning. According to officials, on September 10, at around 4:45 a.m., an off-duty Amarillo Police officer was at his home and overheard a disturbance nearby. The officer went outside...
