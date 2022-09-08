ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Village of Fredonia Honors Jenn Suhr in Downtown Ceremony

A Fredonia native and two-time Olympic medalist who recently retired from athletic competition was honored Saturday afternoon for her career achievements. Jenn Suhr, along with her husband Rick and members of the Fredonia Olympic Celebration Committee, unveiled a monument in front of a crowd of people who gathered in Barker Common. Julie Essek, who heads up the committee, thanked Jenn for her perseverance throughout her career, which included an Olympic gold medal in 2012, an Olympic silver medal in 2008, and 17 U.S. pole vaulting championships...
FREDONIA, NY
wutv29.com

City of Buffalo, Town of Hamburg Remember September 11th

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The City of Buffalo and other towns in Erie County hosted several events commemorating the anniversary of September 11th. In Hamburg, the giant banner that hung across the World Trade Center site in the days and weeks following the terrorist attack, was on display for their annual ceremony, inside the Scranton Volunteer Fire House.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner

Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JCC Appoints New Interim Deans

Jamestown Community College professors Amber Kautzman and David Kadanoff were recently named interim deans ahead of the 2022-2023 semesters. Kautzman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics, computer systems from Mercyhurst University, and a Master of Arts degree in mathematics from Miami University. Previous to her appointment, Kautzman served as an academic director since 2019 and member of the math faculty as an Associate Professor for JCC since 2000.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Fredonia, NY
Education
City
Fredonia, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JHS Fall Festival of Bands Scheduled for September 17th

The Jamestown High School Red Raider Marching Band will host bands from around New York and Pennsylvania for its 43rd Annual Fall Festival of Bands on Saturday, September 17th at 6:30 PM at Strider Field. The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2022 show, Lunar Odyssey. JHS Marching Band Director...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State Agriculture Officials Ask Western New Yorkers to Look Out for Spotted Lanternfly

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York's agricultural economy such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive species was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then, the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show next Saturday at BLC

An early fall favorite is just days away in Buffalo Niagara. The 43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show returns Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island. Hosted by Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc. (oldboatsbuffalo.org), the show is a “must see”...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York

OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News 4 Buffalo

‘Manufacturing and trades’ job fair to be held next week

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan and Assemblymembers Bill Conrad and Jon Rivera announced Thursday that they are sponsoring a ‘manufacturing and trades’ job fair in Tonawanda on Wednesday. The fair will be held at the UAW Local 774 Hall at 2939 Niagara Street in Tonawanda from 1 p.m. until 5 […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo

With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
BUFFALO, NY

