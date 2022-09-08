Read full article on original website
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Village of Fredonia Honors Jenn Suhr in Downtown Ceremony
A Fredonia native and two-time Olympic medalist who recently retired from athletic competition was honored Saturday afternoon for her career achievements. Jenn Suhr, along with her husband Rick and members of the Fredonia Olympic Celebration Committee, unveiled a monument in front of a crowd of people who gathered in Barker Common. Julie Essek, who heads up the committee, thanked Jenn for her perseverance throughout her career, which included an Olympic gold medal in 2012, an Olympic silver medal in 2008, and 17 U.S. pole vaulting championships...
wutv29.com
City of Buffalo, Town of Hamburg Remember September 11th
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The City of Buffalo and other towns in Erie County hosted several events commemorating the anniversary of September 11th. In Hamburg, the giant banner that hung across the World Trade Center site in the days and weeks following the terrorist attack, was on display for their annual ceremony, inside the Scranton Volunteer Fire House.
wnypapers.com
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner
Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
chautauquatoday.com
JCC Appoints New Interim Deans
Jamestown Community College professors Amber Kautzman and David Kadanoff were recently named interim deans ahead of the 2022-2023 semesters. Kautzman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics, computer systems from Mercyhurst University, and a Master of Arts degree in mathematics from Miami University. Previous to her appointment, Kautzman served as an academic director since 2019 and member of the math faculty as an Associate Professor for JCC since 2000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
JHS Fall Festival of Bands Scheduled for September 17th
The Jamestown High School Red Raider Marching Band will host bands from around New York and Pennsylvania for its 43rd Annual Fall Festival of Bands on Saturday, September 17th at 6:30 PM at Strider Field. The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2022 show, Lunar Odyssey. JHS Marching Band Director...
chautauquatoday.com
State Agriculture Officials Ask Western New Yorkers to Look Out for Spotted Lanternfly
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York's agricultural economy such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive species was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then, the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
Wegmans holds event for Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People pack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack. The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. To commemorate the new release,...
wnypapers.com
43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show next Saturday at BLC
An early fall favorite is just days away in Buffalo Niagara. The 43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show returns Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island. Hosted by Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc. (oldboatsbuffalo.org), the show is a “must see”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York
OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Manufacturing and trades’ job fair to be held next week
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan and Assemblymembers Bill Conrad and Jon Rivera announced Thursday that they are sponsoring a ‘manufacturing and trades’ job fair in Tonawanda on Wednesday. The fair will be held at the UAW Local 774 Hall at 2939 Niagara Street in Tonawanda from 1 p.m. until 5 […]
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 9 - September 11
The first week of school is officially over, but you can still keep the summer fun going. There are plenty of events to keep you and the family busy this weekend in Western New York.
Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
Atomic Wings enters Western New York with 1st franchise site
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another national chicken wing franchise is making a play for the Buffalo region. Atomic Wings is set to open its first area franchise Sept. 17 in Niagara Falls at 9499 Niagara Falls Blvd., a site formerly occupied by Flavor of India. Another two to three sites in the region could follow.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston approves Coulter Farms Stand at Lewiston Landing; looking into replacing Center Street fencing
The Village of Lewiston Board on Tuesday agreed to give Coulter Farms a trial run at selling produce from a portable, 10-foot-by-20-foot unit on Center Street, just above Water Street (on the grass across from the fish-cleaning station). Operators can sell fruit from their farm stand from 8 a.m. until...
Sweet Home Central School District needs to fill 30-50 positions
AMHERST, N.Y. — Across Western New York the school year has started, but some districts are stretched thin due to a lack of staff. That is the case for the Sweet Home Central School District, which is looking to fill 30 to 50 open positions. Sweet Home's superintendent, Mike...
This National Chicken Wing Chain Opening In Western New York
If you’re going to serve wings in Buffalo, New York - the chicken wing capital of the world - they’d better be good. Between iconic spots like Bar-Bill and Duff’s, along with the small Mom & Pop restaurants with delicious wings on the menu, there’s a lot of competition here in Western New York.
Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo
With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
Comments / 0