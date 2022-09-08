ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

The iQOO 9T is a killer phone that you probably can't buy

Last month we evaluated the OnePlus 10T and found it to be a solid Android smartphone with a reasonable $649 price. The iQOO 9T was recently released for smartphone customers in India for ₹49,999.00 (approx USD$625), about the same price as the 10T. While I had limited connectivity and couldn't fully test its cellular performance, I was able to spend a few weeks with the Alpha black model. iQOO also offers one in the Legend color that has BMW Motorsport striping on the back.
ZDNet

Discover Samsung sale: Get a free memory upgrade with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Discover Samsung event has launched, and to start the sale, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Starting at 9 am ET, purchasing one of Samsung's new flagship devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (unlocked), will net you a $150 eCertificate (Samsung credit) and a free memory upgrade, potentially saving you over a hundred dollars for a version with improved specifications.
ZDNet

What does iPhone 14's switch to eSIM mean for privacy, security, and travel?

SIM cards are small data cards, roughly the size of a Micro SD card. The SIM (subscriber identity module) contains, as the name implies, subscriber identity information that tells the telephone service carrier about who is using the phone. This is necessary to grant access to the carrier's network, as well as for billing. Law enforcement organizations also use SIM information to identify phones and their users.
ZDNet

Raspberry Pi OS gets an update: Here's what's new

The latest update to the Raspberry Pi OS brings a bunch of new desktop enhancements that improve text-based search, network management, and access to the Pi's camera system. Raspberry Pi OS also gains a new text-based search box for finding apps like File Manager, the OS Imager, and Image Viewer. It can be accessed by pressing the Raspberry key on the keyboard or the Windows key on other keyboards. The existing menu remains in place.
ZDNet

Samsung says iPhone users are painfully myopic and unimaginative

The iPhone 14 has emerged and you can finally look forward to ordering an iPhone in a new color. Or, as Steve Jobs' daughter Eve seemed to suggest, not ordering an iPhone at all. Samsung, though, still can't cope with the idea that you're a such a myopic, unimaginative Apple...
ZDNet

New Apple Watch Ultra bands work with other Apple Watch models, too

Apple just unveiled the Watch Ultra which features the largest battery ever on an Apple Watch and enhanced features for marathoners, divers, and other extreme outdoor athletes. But what seemingly stood out just as much as the actual watch were the thoughtfully-designed and seemingly comfortable watch bands. So, let's say...
ZDNet

How I made my home smart on a budget (and how you can, too)

A smart home sounds like an expensive thing, right? Though at one point it was, the reality is that that is no longer the case. Gone are the days where making your home smarter meant shelling out thousands of dollars, getting a professional installer to set up everything, and then likely paying hundreds a month to keep up a subscription service.
