89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- 89 years of celebrating Moterey's Italian heritage and culture is set to commence Sept 9. The Festa Italia will be held from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at the Custom House Plaza - Monterey State Historic Park in Downtown Monterey. Authentic food, music and vendors will be on sight for all The post 89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey appeared first on KION546.
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 3!
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas defeats Clovis, 50-34 The Cowboys pulled away in the second half, earning a double-digit win in their home opener. Salinas QB Adam Shaffer contributed on seven touchdowns in this game. Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter hauled in three of those touchdown passes. The Salinas defense forced two turnovers in the final ten minutes of play. Salinas has scored 50 or more points twice in the first three games of the season.
Monterey High School Athlete Hospitalized After Football Game Win
A Monterey High School freshman collapsed after a football game. KAMC news reported that 14-year-old Monterey High School freshman Zaidyn Ward scored the winning touchdown against Abilene Wylie when he started to feel dizzy. Ward alerted his coach during a team huddle. The coach reportedly told him to lift his head up just before he collapsed.
Monthly senior socials expand in South Monterey County
SALINAS VALLEY — Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley’s SOCOS (SOuth COunty Senior) Socials program is growing this month to include the Greenfield community. In collaboration with the City of Greenfield, Meals on Wheels will host the first Greenfield SOCOS Social on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greenfield Memorial Hall, 615 El Camino Real. This will be the program’s fifth monthly event, following popular socials in King City, Soledad, Gonzales and Castroville.
South County Trashion Show returns to King City next week
KING CITY — The unforgettable South County Trashion Show fundraiser and luncheon is back after two long years. Alliance on Aging will once again host the annual event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. in the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds in King City. Local artists...
Pleasanton Man Killed in Car Crash on Hellyer Avenue in San Jose
The San Jose Police Department reported a fatal car accident on the early morning of September 3, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Hellyer Avenue and Ridgebrook Way. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Reported in San Jose. A preliminary traffic incident report...
Done with Thursdays, Hollister High football team prepares for traditional Friday Night Lights
Perhaps no team is happier to be done with Thursday night football games than Hollister High. After opening the season with a win over Oak Grove, the Haybalers lost for the second week in a row on a Thursday, this time on Sept. 8 to Valley Christian, 12-6, at Andy Hardin Stadium. The Balers (1-2) have seven regular-season contests remaining, all on Friday nights.
Seaside sounds last siren to commemorate 9/11
SEASIDE, Calif. — First responders from across the Central Coast gathered at Seaside City Hall on Sunday to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. An honor guard raised the flag to half staff, the national anthem was sung, taps was played and crews rang out the last alarm.
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
Morsels Sept. 9-14, 2022: New ownership at a PG favorite, a memorial ale, and more.
NEW FACES… Jeninni Kitchen + Wine Bar in Pacific Grove will be under new ownership as of Thursday, Sept. 15. Jerry Regester (most recently chef at Rise+Roam in Carmel) and Gail Grammatico have assumed the helm of the Mediterranean spot. “Owning and operating Jeninni these past nine years has been nothing short of fantastic,” now outgoing owner Thamin Saleh wrote in announcing the change. “I’ve met so many wonderful people and made some awesome friends that I’ll never forget.” 542 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 920-2662, jeninni.com.
Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]
It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose
Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
Lawrence Expressway closed due to traffic collision
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — A section of Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara is closed Saturday morning due to a major traffic collision that is blocking the roadway. Santa Clara police said the southbound lanes of Lawrence Expressway are closed, as of 6:55 a.m., between Monroe Street and Cabrillo Avenue due to the collision. Police […]
Santa Cruz wine growers move to overnight harvesting during California heat wave
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Many Central Coast vineyards changed their harvesting plans because of the recent California heatwave and ongoing problems with climate change. During the Labor Day heat spike, winemakers were scrambling to protect their product while the harvest was underway. Some rushed to pick them off the vine before the grapes for wine turned into raisin snacks.
Blue Zones Project officially launches in Gonzales
GONZALES — Blue Zones Project Monterey County recently hosted a community festival in Central Park to kick off the start of Gonzales as an official project city. The project promotes making changes at multiple levels, from the individual scale up to the city and county scale, to lengthen and improve the lives for all within an area.
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Pit bull stabbed to death in Monterey County, owner cited
MARINA, Calif. (KRON) — A dog fight in Monterey County ended with one of the dogs fatally stabbed and its owner was issued a citation from police for allegedly failing to control her dog. The incident happened while a woman was walking her pit bull on a leash along Reindollar Avenue near Zanetta Drive in […]
