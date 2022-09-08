ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

cleveland19.com

Intel investing $100M in Ohio colleges to fill semiconductor jobs

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Intel announced on Friday that they’re going to invest 100 million dollars over the next decade in educating people in semiconductor manufacturing. Designating $50 million specifically for Ohio colleges and universities. Lorain County Community College is one of the 8 colleges given a grant. Microelectronic...
OHIO STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

Friendships, lessons and guidance: Meet the student workers behind UC's Learning Commons

The Learning Commons is a free service for students at the University of Cincinnati (UC), providing academic coaching, writing assistance, peer facilitating, math and science support, peer tutoring and more. The services are led by student workers who hold many different positions within the Learning Commons. At the Learning Commons,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
cityscenecolumbus.com

BIA Parade of Homes presents 46 new builds across central Ohio

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association (BIA)’s annual Parade of Homes has showcased new, state-of-the-art homes throughout central Ohio. For most of its existence, the Parade was centered in one central Ohio neighborhood. The first Parade, for example, was held in Upper Arlington. Last year, though, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes in neighborhoods all across the Columbus area. This year’s Parade, following the same format, features 46 homes in four quadrants by 18 different builders.
REAL ESTATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio

As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Ohio’s top doctor encourages residents to get COVID booster, flu shot this fall

As fall and cooler weather approaches, the Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their flu shot and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted as people spend more time indoors and students return to school, respiratory illness such as coronavirus and influenza are more likely to spread.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
OHIO STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Sept. 13-19

From flowers to foods to flea markets, take the time to explore Cincinnati this week and take advantage of these upcoming events. UC Blue Ash’s fall semester celebration will be complete with food, including complimentary Johnny’s Creamy Whip, games, prizes and therapy dogs to pet. Free. 11 a.m.-1...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s unconstitutional gerrymanders deserve more than a shrug from ‘centrist’ columnist

In response to Bob Paulson’s Sept. 9 “moderate” viewpoints commentary, “A voice from ‘Middle America,’” I find it difficult to accept his dismissal of blatant gerrymandering as a moderate or centrist position, especially when Ohio voters passed two constitutional amendments to fix it. Gerrymandering is what locks in the extremists that Paulson claims to reject.
OHIO STATE

