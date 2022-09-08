Read full article on original website
Which Ohio colleges top U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2022-2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Case Western Reserve edged out Ohio State as the best university in Ohio, according to newly released rankings by U.S. News & World Report. CWRU is ranked 44th overall in U.S. News rankings for national universities, five spots ahead of Ohio State. The No. 1 national university,...
Ohio lawmakers passed payday lending reform in 2018, capping fees and interest. That didn’t stop lender from finding a workaround.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio lawmakers who wanted consumer-friendly payday lending reforms fought an uphill battle against the industry and its well-heeled lobbyists for years until they finally passed a bill capping interest at 28% in 2018. By April 27, 2019, the final portions of House Bill 123 went into...
Protest planned against police in Cincinnati Public Schools
Cincinnati’s Young Activists Coalition (YAC) will gather outside the district’s Board of Education building ahead of the Board’s meeting Monday night.
cleveland19.com
Intel investing $100M in Ohio colleges to fill semiconductor jobs
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Intel announced on Friday that they’re going to invest 100 million dollars over the next decade in educating people in semiconductor manufacturing. Designating $50 million specifically for Ohio colleges and universities. Lorain County Community College is one of the 8 colleges given a grant. Microelectronic...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Friendships, lessons and guidance: Meet the student workers behind UC's Learning Commons
The Learning Commons is a free service for students at the University of Cincinnati (UC), providing academic coaching, writing assistance, peer facilitating, math and science support, peer tutoring and more. The services are led by student workers who hold many different positions within the Learning Commons. At the Learning Commons,...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
cityscenecolumbus.com
BIA Parade of Homes presents 46 new builds across central Ohio
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association (BIA)’s annual Parade of Homes has showcased new, state-of-the-art homes throughout central Ohio. For most of its existence, the Parade was centered in one central Ohio neighborhood. The first Parade, for example, was held in Upper Arlington. Last year, though, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes in neighborhoods all across the Columbus area. This year’s Parade, following the same format, features 46 homes in four quadrants by 18 different builders.
Ohio's new Intel factories expecting thousands of jobs for graduates already preparing students at local schools
TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Community College and the Toledo Technology Academy of Engineering have programs that already prepare students for the expected ripple effect of the new Intel factories announced Friday, which plans to create thousands of jobs. The jobs would have a big impact to the semiconductor industry....
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
How Ohio stacks the system against independent and minor-party candidates: Mark R. Brown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State (Frank LaRose) last week removed Terpsehore Maras, a Donald Trump supporter running as an independent candidate, from the Secretary of State ballot. Because Maras threatened to draw Trump supporters from LaRose’s re-election bid, LaRose’s action comes as no surprise.
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
Ohio on list of most polluted states in the US
How clean are the air and water in your state?
Lima News
Ohio’s top doctor encourages residents to get COVID booster, flu shot this fall
As fall and cooler weather approaches, the Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their flu shot and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted as people spend more time indoors and students return to school, respiratory illness such as coronavirus and influenza are more likely to spread.
Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in central Ohio - Live Coverage
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking for Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in central Ohio has officially begun. The company is holding a ceremony in Licking County Friday, nine months after it announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in the county.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 13-19
From flowers to foods to flea markets, take the time to explore Cincinnati this week and take advantage of these upcoming events. UC Blue Ash’s fall semester celebration will be complete with food, including complimentary Johnny’s Creamy Whip, games, prizes and therapy dogs to pet. Free. 11 a.m.-1...
Ohio’s unconstitutional gerrymanders deserve more than a shrug from ‘centrist’ columnist
In response to Bob Paulson’s Sept. 9 “moderate” viewpoints commentary, “A voice from ‘Middle America,’” I find it difficult to accept his dismissal of blatant gerrymandering as a moderate or centrist position, especially when Ohio voters passed two constitutional amendments to fix it. Gerrymandering is what locks in the extremists that Paulson claims to reject.
