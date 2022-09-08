Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Two panhandle cowgirls win rodeo events
Two panhandle cowgirls took event titles at the high school rodeo in Broken Bow Sunday. Jaycee Lambert of Harrison won the barrel racing, while Tatum Reid of Crawford topped the charts of the goat tying. Lambert posted a 15.353 to win the barrel competition and added to her point total in breakaway roping with a ninth-place finish with a time of 3.080. Reid earned the number one position in the goat tying with a 7.630 finish.
News Channel Nebraska
Aurora rolls past Ashland-Greenwood 33-14
ASHLAND - Aurora proved it is one of the best teams in Class C1 on Friday night. The Huskies used a dominant rushing attack to defeat Ashland-Greenwood 33-14. Senior Carlos Collazo led Aurora with 237 yards rushing on 33 carries and three touchdowns. Check out highlights in the video above.
News Channel Nebraska
Undergraduate application fee will be waived for University of Nebraska campuses
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30. This is part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared...
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thereader.com
OPINION: Our High School Shut down the Presses, But They Couldn’t Stop the Story
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Marcus Pennell graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2022. He is currently a freshman English major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Updated COVID-19 vaccine booster information
AXTELL, Neb. — The Center for Disease Control has announced their endorsement in the next step dealing with COVID-19. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers Public Health Department joined NTV to discuss the endorsement.
KETV.com
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for 44-year-old man in Nebraska
INAVALE, Neb. — Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 44-year-old man in Nebraska on Friday morning. He went missing from Inavale in south central Nebraska. -4d44-9b1a-d7674cf31aec' mediaId='503949db-d149-44d1-84c3-cc1fce68ad96' align='center' size='medium' share='true' caption='' expand='' crop='original'][/image]
Kearney Hub
Authorities seize eight pounds of meth after pursuit near Kearney, four in custody
KEARNEY — Four suspects are in custody after a pursuit Wednesday morning led to the seizure of eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leads to partial closure of Highway 30 in Merrick County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A three-vehicle crash near Grand Island claimed the lives of two people Sunday night. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was called out the the scene on Highway 30 east of Grand Island around 7:00. The highway closed down after the crash from Beck Road to Grand Island. It took more than three hours for the road to completely reopen.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested after threatening with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after he reportedly threatened someone with a gun. According to Kearney Police, officers arrested 22-year-old Raider Arabie after he got into an argument with someone who was helping him move on Wednesday over on Meadow Lane in the west part of Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Two dead in Merrick Co. multi-car crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people are dead, after a three-vehicle on Highway 30 in Merrick County Sunday evening. The highway was closed to eastbound traffic for several hours between North Gunbarrel Rd. and Worms Rd. Sergeant Branden Wagner with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office told Local4 News that...
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
iheart.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Webster County man
(Webster County, NE) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing Webster County man. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Webster County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Matthew E. Schoel. Schoel is described as a 44 year old white man, 6'0" 250 lbs, Blue Eyes, Black Hair, no teeth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants.
Comments / 0