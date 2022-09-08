For Scott Darling, retirement as an NHL player was not an easy transition. "I got depressed when I retired," the 33-year-old former goalie told SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Thursday. "I was depressed for six months; I didn't know what to do with my life. You live this regimented life for so long and then it's gone and you're like, 'What do I do, what do I do?' I had to figure out something to get me out of bed in the morning."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO