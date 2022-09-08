Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NHL
Blue Jackets taking strong team to annual Traverse City tournament
There are many unmistakable signs hockey season is coming, but here's a noteworthy one -- for the first time, the real thing will happen this week. Union blue jerseys will be on the ice Thursday, Friday and Sunday afternoons as a group of young Blue Jackets takes part in the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.
NHL
Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Information
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, in partnership with Bally Sports South, today announced the team's television broadcasters and broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season. Bally Sports South will carry 71 of the Hurricanes' 82 regular-season games in 2021-22. Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy will again lead the Bally Sports South broadcast team this season. Maniscalco enters his third full season handling play-by-play duties, while Tracy, a former professional goaltender, will provide analysis in his 24th year in the broadcast booth. Former Hurricanes forward Shane Willis will also return to Hurricanes LIVE, the network's pre- and post-game flagship show, in his 10th year as an analyst.
NHL
Blue Jackets season ticket holders have their brush with greatness
CBJ fans invited to Nationwide Arena on Friday to help paint the ice ahead of the 2022-23 season. Cindy Peterson and her son Blake left Nationwide Arena on Friday morning with paintbrushes stained blue and a story they'll be able to tell their friends for the entire 2022-23 hockey season.
NHL
Daneyko on Spaulding: "Everything Pointed Towards Bill" | FEATURE
Ken Daneyko revisits the audition process that lead to Bill Spaulding being named the new voice of the Devils on MSG Networks. Ken Daneyko had a unique summer. After the Devils season ended, he did get his vacation time, traveling to Greece with his wife Margaret and spending time with his family, but unlike other summers, he found himself back in a broadcast booth.
NHL
Sharks Sign Harrington To Professional Tryout
SAN JOSE - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a professional tryout agreement. Harrington, 29, has logged 210 career NHL games, spending the previous six seasons as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He skated in seven games for the Blue Jackets last season, registering an assist and six penalty minutes, and appeared in 50 games for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.
NHL
#NHLTopPlayers: Nos. 50-41
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 50-41 were revealed Sunday in the fifth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 50. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, C. Hughes...
NHL
Canadiens announce 2022 Rookie Camp roster
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens announced on Sunday the roster for the 2022 Rookie Camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 14 with medicals and physical testing at the Bell Sports Complex. The roster features 28 players: 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. Eighteen players were drafted by the Canadiens, including...
NHL
Bruins Foundation to Host 19th Annual Golf Tournament on September 15
BOSTON -The Boston Bruins Foundation will host the 19th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 15 at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Members of the current Boston Bruins roster, alumni, management, and coaching staff will take part in the event, with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. Select members of the Bruins organization will be available for interviews beginning as early as 10 a.m.
markerzone.com
BRYAN BICKELL GOES INTO DETAIL OVER M.S. DIAGNOSIS, RETIREMENT
Bryan Bickell's career was suddenly cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2016. After winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, he retired at the age of 31. He joined Dan O'Toole and opened up about the first signs of the ailment and how it ultimately ended his playing career.
NHL
New Faces of Smashville: Ryan McDonagh
Veteran Defenseman and Two-Time Stanley Cup Champion "Thrilled" to Join Predators. The Preds made some additions to their roster this offseason, so let's get to know each of them a little better. First up: Ryan McDonagh. Days after the Tampa Bay Lightning fell short of a third-straight Stanley Cup, defenseman...
NHL
Former NHL goalie Darling finds new career in stand-up comedy
For Scott Darling, retirement as an NHL player was not an easy transition. "I got depressed when I retired," the 33-year-old former goalie told SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Thursday. "I was depressed for six months; I didn't know what to do with my life. You live this regimented life for so long and then it's gone and you're like, 'What do I do, what do I do?' I had to figure out something to get me out of bed in the morning."
NHL
Maven's Memories Presents Stan's Fans: Pam Bialkin
Pam Bialkin once ran into a burning building to save her family's Islanders tickets. There are no official records for "Youngest Islanders Fan Ever," but if such a title existed, Pam Bialkin, a tax accountant from Wantagh, would be a likely contender. "When I was just a toddler," Pam remembers,...
NHL
Penguins Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
Eleven giveaways and three theme nights highlight the Pittsburgh Penguins' promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena, it was announced today. Fans will have the chance to take home a Camo Hat presented by 84 Lumber on November 5 as part of Military Appreciation Night, a Travel Backpack presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on November 15 as part of the Penguins' Hockey Fights Cancer Night, a Wall Banner featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang presented by PPG on January 13 and a Reversible Bucket Hat presented by PPG on April 11 as part of Fan Appreciation Night.
NHL
Montreal Canadiens Roundtable
MONTREAL -- Don't miss a roundtable featuring General Manager Kent Hughes, Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, and Head Coach Martin St-Louis. The discussion will be hosted by Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 12 (exact time TBD)!
Yardbarker
Fire hope to bury goal drought against Inter Miami
It's been more than a month since Inter Miami CF won a road match. It's been nearly that long since the Chicago Fire scored a goal. Miami will try to avoid a third straight road defeat, and keep the Fire scoreless for a club-record fifth consecutive match, on Saturday night at Bridgeview, Ill.
