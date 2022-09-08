Read full article on original website
Carson Sandford, Tate Maruska lead Stephenville past Decatur in 4A Texas high school football shootout (Photos)
The Yellow Jackets backup quarterback and star running back combined for six touchdowns, as Stephenville survived a 4A shootout with a 52-34 win over Decatur on Friday night
frogsowar.com
How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Tarleton State
Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. TCU will make its home debut under Head Coach Sonny Dykes when it hosts Tarleton on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Horned Frogs and Texans will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron....
CBS Sports
How to watch TCU vs. Tarleton State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Tarleton State Texans will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tarleton State didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home last Thursday as they won 29-13. Meanwhile, if there were any...
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
A busy weekend is ahead for Arlington during highway construction
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington is the place to be Friday night and through the weekend for some big events attracting thousands of people. But if you or someone you know is among those taking in the entertainment that includes the Cowboys season opener, you better be prepared for what could be a traffic mess because of a major highway shutdown.There were as many as 25,000 vehicles outside Globe Life Field Friday night, where the Rangers were playing and outside AT&T Stadium where Bad Bunny was in concert. When fans of both leave, they will find one of the major north-south routes...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
hometownbyhandlebar.com
The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown
If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
Robson Ranch Rambler — September 2022
Ah… a perfect day. I wake up and feel rested. I exercise and then I eat good food. I spend time with friends and laugh. I sit sipping a cocktail with my husband on our patio on a beautiful day. At day’s end, I go to sleep with no regrets. At Robson Ranch, we have so many ways to create our perfect day.
dallasexpress.com
Mega Millions Prize Claimed by Local Resident
A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
aisd.net
Expansion at Arlington High School kicks off this fall
Remember that gas station that was in Arlington High School’s front yard at the corner of Park Row and Cooper? It’s gone. Arlington ISD bought the Shell station and tore it down to make way for some major improvements and an expansion at the school. All that’s left right now is a grassy field.
Learn Some Spooky Texas History on These Small Town Haunted Ghost Tours
Fall is just around the corner, and what better time than Halloween season to dive into the spooky and paranormal. Indeed, in towns throughout Texas, including Jefferson, Bartlett, and Granbury, there are a variety of walking ghost tours that guide guests through a town’s vivid history, touching on dark subjects like murder, shootouts, hangings, suicides, arson, railroad tragedies, and ghost sightings, but also more lighthearted lore, such as a bell from the Alamo turning up in a Seguin hotel and a young ghost who likes to play tag in downtown Bryan.
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. No arrests have been made.
AOL Corp
Voting results: Here’s the winner of Readers’ Choice: Best Hair Salon in Fort Worth
Congratulations to Magnolia Avenue Salon, which has won the Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice poll for best hair salon in the Fort Worth area. In our third and final round of voting, the salon at 1210 S. Main St. garnered more than 25,000 votes to come out on top. Our second-place...
Little Elm, Denton police handling bomb threat in north Denton County
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say. The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North. Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated. Police are warning...
pgjonline.com
Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million
(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
