ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington is the place to be Friday night and through the weekend for some big events attracting thousands of people. But if you or someone you know is among those taking in the entertainment that includes the Cowboys season opener, you better be prepared for what could be a traffic mess because of a major highway shutdown.There were as many as 25,000 vehicles outside Globe Life Field Friday night, where the Rangers were playing and outside AT&T Stadium where Bad Bunny was in concert. When fans of both leave, they will find one of the major north-south routes...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO