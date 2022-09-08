ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
frogsowar.com

How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Tarleton State

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. TCU will make its home debut under Head Coach Sonny Dykes when it hosts Tarleton on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Horned Frogs and Texans will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron....
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Parker County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Saginaw, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Burleson, TX
CBS DFW

A busy weekend is ahead for Arlington during highway construction

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington is the place to be Friday night and through the weekend for some big events attracting thousands of people. But if you or someone you know is among those taking in the entertainment that includes the Cowboys season opener, you better be prepared for what could be a traffic mess because of a major highway shutdown.There were as many as 25,000 vehicles outside Globe Life Field Friday night, where the Rangers were playing and outside AT&T Stadium where Bad Bunny was in concert. When fans of both leave, they will find one of the major north-south routes...
ARLINGTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pdf#The Dean Ranch#Hogan Posey
hometownbyhandlebar.com

The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown

If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — September 2022

Ah… a perfect day. I wake up and feel rested. I exercise and then I eat good food. I spend time with friends and laugh. I sit sipping a cocktail with my husband on our patio on a beautiful day. At day’s end, I go to sleep with no regrets. At Robson Ranch, we have so many ways to create our perfect day.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mega Millions Prize Claimed by Local Resident

A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
TEXAS STATE
aisd.net

Expansion at Arlington High School kicks off this fall

Remember that gas station that was in Arlington High School’s front yard at the corner of Park Row and Cooper? It’s gone. Arlington ISD bought the Shell station and tore it down to make way for some major improvements and an expansion at the school. All that’s left right now is a grassy field.
ARLINGTON, TX
TexasHighways

Learn Some Spooky Texas History on These Small Town Haunted Ghost Tours

Fall is just around the corner, and what better time than Halloween season to dive into the spooky and paranormal. Indeed, in towns throughout Texas, including Jefferson, Bartlett, and Granbury, there are a variety of walking ghost tours that guide guests through a town’s vivid history, touching on dark subjects like murder, shootouts, hangings, suicides, arson, railroad tragedies, and ghost sightings, but also more lighthearted lore, such as a bell from the Alamo turning up in a Seguin hotel and a young ghost who likes to play tag in downtown Bryan.
GRANBURY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. No arrests have been made. 
FORT WORTH, TX
pgjonline.com

Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million

(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy