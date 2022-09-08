Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Suspect arrested after sparking police chase, pointing gun at officer: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man was arrested Friday after leading police on a chase and pointing a gun at an officer. Nastardmus Denzel Johnson, 22, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carry of a weapon, driving under suspension first-offense, and leaving scene of property damage.
abcnews4.com
SCHP releases photo of suspect's vehicle in fatal hit-and-run investigation
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials are seeking information on a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Saturday. Officials say the collision occurred at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, in the area of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a vehicle...
abcnews4.com
Man breaks into ex's home, dumps ashes of deceased child into trash: Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police arrested a man on Thursday accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, damaging her property and dumping the ashes of her deceased child into a trash can, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. Joseph Oberlies, 33, is facing...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Colleton County K9 deputy helps find missing woman
Deputy Benji Polston and his K9 Blue tracked a missing woman last weekend. With the help of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office deputies and K9 units, a family member could return the woman home safely. Great job, everyone!
abcnews4.com
CSU Air Force ROTC cadets climb 2,071 stairs in honor of first responders on 9/11
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, nearly 800 cadets came together to honor the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001. The cadets walked the equivalent of 110 stories or 2,071 stairs- the amount of stairs firefighters responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center handled.
abcnews4.com
CPD joins elementary students in walk to end gun violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston Police Department and Sanders-Clyde Elementary School students join in a walk to stop gun violence. On Thursday, September 9th, some CPD officers walked with the students to support their 10-year-old classmate who was injured by gun violence. "Thank you, Sanders-Clyde Creative...
abcnews4.com
Firefighters travel from PA to cross Ravenel Bridge in honor of those lost on 9/11
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters Dave Byerly and Sarah Neal came from Shrewsbury, PA to walk the Ravenel today in honor of those first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. Over the years, many first responders have done a "silent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
DD2 vape meeting bringing awareness to health risk
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester School District Two partners with Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission to provide information sessions about vaping risks. Vaping has several health risks, which will be discussed in the meeting. Families and students of all ages are welcome. Three information sessions are available to...
abcnews4.com
Mt Pleasant FD responds to structural fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — This morning, Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews responded to a fire on 300 Block of 5th Avenue. The call came in at 11:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. The last report was at 12:52 p.m., with the scene still active.
abcnews4.com
Pet Day: MUSC Therapy Animal Program
We're kicking off Pet Day with Mount Pleasant Pet Magazine and MUSC!. Publisher Bill Macchio joins us along with Cathy Bennett from the MUSC Therapy Animal Program.
abcnews4.com
Honoring 9/11 victims: New memorial to be built in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been 21 years since the September 11th attacks. Now, the town of Mount Pleasant is ensuring a permanent place for people to honor the victims. We spoke with a first responder who was at Ground Zero about what this memorial means to him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
PHOTOS | Waterspout comes ashore in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A waterspout was spotted coming ashore in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Viewer videos show the waterspout on the ocean and in the marsh. A rotation around 9 a.m. produced the spout but was broader and weaker around 10 a.m. It's the second weekend a...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry women run to honor Eliza Fletcher
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Women across the country went on their morning run on Friday, Sept. 9 with a different purpose. #Finishelizasrun has been trending across social media, inspiring women to hit the pavement to remember Eliza Fletcher. During her routine run, Fletcher was abducted and murdered in Memphis...
abcnews4.com
Pet Day: Advanced Animal Care
We all want the best care for our furry friends. Pet Day with Mount Pleasant Magazine continues with Advanced Animal Care. Publisher Bill Macchio joins us with Dr. David E. Steele.
abcnews4.com
Pet Day: SIG Insurance
Get peace of mind with pet insurance. Grayson Schirmer Jones joins us from SIG Insurance along will Bill Macchio Publisher of Mount Pleasant Pet Magazine.
abcnews4.com
Pet Day: Tony Tonelis
Our next guest can help you find the best home for you and your pet!. We're joined by by publisher of Mount Pleasant Pet Magazine Bill Macchio, Pet Riendly Agent Tony Tonelis and Mr. Frisco!
abcnews4.com
American Legion Post 166 tapped for nationwide project to honor 9/11 victims
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives to an attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years later, the American Legion Post 166 was one of 75 official memorial sites to honor 65 adult victims and first responders. "Because we...
abcnews4.com
Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
abcnews4.com
Comedian Tim Allen announces winter tour stop in Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tim Allen is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in January!. His show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. "The long-time actor and comedian’s stock in trade has long been a begrudging befuddlement at the world around him, and that world’s given him plenty to joke about over the last few years," his tour company stated . "And he’s ready to share those jokes with his biggest fans across North America!"
Comments / 0