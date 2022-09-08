ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

Suspect arrested after sparking police chase, pointing gun at officer: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man was arrested Friday after leading police on a chase and pointing a gun at an officer. Nastardmus Denzel Johnson, 22, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carry of a weapon, driving under suspension first-offense, and leaving scene of property damage.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

CPD joins elementary students in walk to end gun violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston Police Department and Sanders-Clyde Elementary School students join in a walk to stop gun violence. On Thursday, September 9th, some CPD officers walked with the students to support their 10-year-old classmate who was injured by gun violence. "Thank you, Sanders-Clyde Creative...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

DD2 vape meeting bringing awareness to health risk

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester School District Two partners with Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission to provide information sessions about vaping risks. Vaping has several health risks, which will be discussed in the meeting. Families and students of all ages are welcome. Three information sessions are available to...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt Pleasant FD responds to structural fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — This morning, Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews responded to a fire on 300 Block of 5th Avenue. The call came in at 11:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. The last report was at 12:52 p.m., with the scene still active.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

PHOTOS | Waterspout comes ashore in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A waterspout was spotted coming ashore in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Viewer videos show the waterspout on the ocean and in the marsh. A rotation around 9 a.m. produced the spout but was broader and weaker around 10 a.m. It's the second weekend a...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry women run to honor Eliza Fletcher

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Women across the country went on their morning run on Friday, Sept. 9 with a different purpose. #Finishelizasrun has been trending across social media, inspiring women to hit the pavement to remember Eliza Fletcher. During her routine run, Fletcher was abducted and murdered in Memphis...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Pet Day: Advanced Animal Care

We all want the best care for our furry friends. Pet Day with Mount Pleasant Magazine continues with Advanced Animal Care. Publisher Bill Macchio joins us with Dr. David E. Steele.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Pet Day: SIG Insurance

Get peace of mind with pet insurance. Grayson Schirmer Jones joins us from SIG Insurance along will Bill Macchio Publisher of Mount Pleasant Pet Magazine.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Pet Day: Tony Tonelis

Our next guest can help you find the best home for you and your pet!. We're joined by by publisher of Mount Pleasant Pet Magazine Bill Macchio, Pet Riendly Agent Tony Tonelis and Mr. Frisco!
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Comedian Tim Allen announces winter tour stop in Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tim Allen is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in January!. His show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. "The long-time actor and comedian’s stock in trade has long been a begrudging befuddlement at the world around him, and that world’s given him plenty to joke about over the last few years," his tour company stated . "And he’s ready to share those jokes with his biggest fans across North America!"
CHARLESTON, SC

