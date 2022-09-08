ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County firefighters dispatched to Mosquito Fire in Placer County

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b99I_0hnYaHFs00

A group of Sonoma County firefighters was sent to Placer County late Wednesday to join the response to the Mosquito Fire.

The team includes five engines staffed by firefighters from Cazadero, Cloverdale, Geyserville, Monte Rio, Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley.

The Mosquito Fire ignited Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir. It is about 30 miles west of Lake Tahoe.

Evacuations have been ordered for the community of Foresthill.

The fire was mapped at 6,807 acres Thursday and there was no containment, according to Cal Fire.

It is burning “in extremely difficult terrain,” Cal Fire officials said, “including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. said Thursday that fire investigators used caution tape to cordon off one of the utility’s transmission poles near the fire’s origin.

A map of the Mosquito Fire is available at bit.ly/3d3alLd.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Monte Rio, CA
City
Foresthill, CA
City
Geyserville, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Cazadero, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Cloverdale, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mosquito#Mosquito Fire#Foresthill High School#Oxbow Reservoir
KRON4 News

Elderly resident escapes home fire, $250k in damages

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An elderly Santa Rosa resident of a mobile home escaped injury after their residence caught fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Firefighters received a 911 call for a structure fire at 81 Pixy Pl., located in a neighborhood between state Highway 12 and Brush Creek. One […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New COVID-19 booster shots available in Sonoma County

SONOMA, Calif. - A new, updated booster shot specifically formulated to protect against the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant is now available in Sonoma County. County health officials said Friday the new boosters, known as bivalent vaccines, are made by Pfizer and Moderna. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer bivalent booster for anyone 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent booster for anyone 18 and older.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-foresthill-georgetown-volcanoville-saturday/103-ac5d81c2-b4b9-4ba5-9e74-406168a73945. ------- Friday's article:. A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also...
FORESTHILL, CA
activenorcal.com

Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire

With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
FORESTHILL, CA
Outsider.com

Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California

Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Update: Forward progress of Tana Fire in Clearlake stopped after evacuations

CLEARLAKE -- Crews have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that threatened homes and prompted evacuations in the town of Clearlake Thursday afternoon, authorities reported. The Tana Fire in Lake County was burning in the area of State Route 53, Pine Ave. and 31st Ave., just east of the southeastern tip of Clear Lake.  The Clearlake Police Department issued an evacuation order for residents in zone CLE-E147 and an evacuation warning for CLE-E148, neighborhoods on both sides of SR 53.Tana Fire evacuation mapA temporary evacuation point was being established at the Senior Center at 3245 Bowers St.As of shortly before 7 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the fire had been stopped and that crews would be monitoring and mopping up for the next few hours.
CLEARLAKE, CA
FOX40

Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
6K+
Followers
275
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy