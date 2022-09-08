Sonoma County firefighters dispatched to Mosquito Fire in Placer County

A group of Sonoma County firefighters was sent to Placer County late Wednesday to join the response to the Mosquito Fire.

The team includes five engines staffed by firefighters from Cazadero, Cloverdale, Geyserville, Monte Rio, Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley.

The Mosquito Fire ignited Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir. It is about 30 miles west of Lake Tahoe.

Evacuations have been ordered for the community of Foresthill.

The fire was mapped at 6,807 acres Thursday and there was no containment, according to Cal Fire.

It is burning “in extremely difficult terrain,” Cal Fire officials said, “including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. said Thursday that fire investigators used caution tape to cordon off one of the utility’s transmission poles near the fire’s origin.

A map of the Mosquito Fire is available at bit.ly/3d3alLd.

