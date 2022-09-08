ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her historic 70-year reign in 2022, passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. The late queen passed away "peacefully" at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, reportedly surrounded by her family. The news was confirmed by The Royal Family on Twitter. The queen was...
