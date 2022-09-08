Read full article on original website
How much power did Queen Elizabeth II actually have? And will King Charles III have more or less?
Does a monarch have any actual power in 2022? The reality is the role of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III is largely ceremonial, experts say.
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her historic 70-year reign in 2022, passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. The late queen passed away "peacefully" at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, reportedly surrounded by her family. The news was confirmed by The Royal Family on Twitter. The queen was...
