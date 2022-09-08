ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Father reportedly shoots son to death

COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Man killed in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot in the South Linden area of Columbus on Saturday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on East 13th Avenue near Cleveland Avenue just after 8 p.m. during an altercation involving a group of people. Officers arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South Linden shooting leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Warrant#Police#Violent Crime#Abc
NBC4 Columbus

iPad stolen from disabled Columbus man near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled man in Columbus was promised cash in exchange for an iPad but only received an empty envelope. On Friday, the Columbus Division of Police said detectives are searching for a male minivan driver who used a “sleight of hand trick” to steal an iPad from a man in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
police1.com

Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

16-year-old hurt in shooting at Rally's restaurant near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at a Rally's restaurant near The Ohio State University campus. The shooting happened just before 2:20 a.m. at the Rally's located at 2556 North High Street, according to police. When...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy