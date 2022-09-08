ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Behind the scenes, Democrats’ campaigns don’t look like their voters

By Daniel Laurison, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qpTs_0hnYa0Km00
Associated Press-John Locher A poll worker lays out “I Voted” stickers at a polling place Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas.

President Joe Biden won the 2020 Democratic nomination through the Black primary voters in South Carolina and carried the general election in November because of the strength of Black women voters. Yet, his top campaign staff was almost entirely white.

In fact, most political operatives are whiter, richer and more insulated from the struggles of everyday life than average people. This isn’t a guess, it’s what I was able to prove after I conducted original research on over 2,000 national-level political professionals. This is true for both parties, I learned, but it presents a fundamental problem for the Democrats that could impact their electoral prospects for years to come — the people who run the party’s campaigns have little in common with the vast majority of people whose votes they must win.

My research shows that political work in America across both parties is deeply undemocratic: It’s exclusive, insular and unrepresentative. Campaign professionals too often see themselves as pro athletes or star coaches engaged in a high-stakes game. Only a select few get to play; the rest of us are welcome as spectators, but not on the field.

This is a particular problem for the Democratic Party, which has a brand inextricably linked to racial and economic justice. White people are over-represented among Democratic campaign staff: I found that roughly 70 percent of people working in the 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns were non-Hispanic whites, as compared with only about 60 percent of Democratic voters. White people held roughly 80 percent of roles in communications teams in these campaigns, crafting and delivering the messages voters receive. Further, all six of Biden’s innermost 2020 campaign advisers were white.

The class mismatch is even starker. Nearly 95 percent of Democrats in national-level roles in 2020 had college degrees, compared with only 41 percent of Democratic voters. The most selective colleges and universities only enroll about 13 percent of all U.S. college students, but over 60 percent of the Democratic operatives in my data were alumni of elite schools like Princeton, Yale, Georgetown, UCLA or my own Swarthmore College — schools where the children of the 1 percent often outnumber those from the poorest 20 percent of households.

To be successful, many campaign staff and consultants told me they started by getting into a campaign through a personal or family connection, and then proving themselves through round-the-clock work with little or no pay. As one fundraising consultant I interviewed put it, “being involved in this type of work is almost like a luxury.” That path is unappealing or impossible for any young person who doesn’t come from a privileged family background or who needs financial security.

These disparities are not about skills: Campaign staff and consultants repeatedly told me that most campaign work can be — in fact, has to be — learned on the job. One operative told me her political science degree did “jack sh*t” for her work.

Instead, campaigns are losing out, turning away the cultural competence, strategic insights and deep understanding of the lives of everyday Americans that people from these communities would bring to campaigns.

Many campaign professionals confessed to me that, despite all the polls and research at their fingertips, they are mostly guided by their “gut sense” of the right move. But these instincts and intuitions are shaped by their privileged view of the world, a view not shared by the voters they are trying to reach.

One former Democratic communications professional explained that campaign messages “seem so cookie-cutter” because “it’s the same people over and over again using the same methods and techniques.” He decried the “recycling of the same [BS] rhetoric on both sides” and said it leads to “running really mediocre campaigns.”

That’s a big part of why, in my team’s interviews with nearly 200 poor and working-class people, we heard over and over again that politics feels disconnected from people’s daily lives. Working class people told us politics looked more like a game being played by elites than a way of making changes in the policies that shape their lives.

Even in 2020, the highest-turnout election in a century, one-third of eligible voters stayed home. Non-voters are disproportionately people of color and lower-income people, and Democratic campaign professionals are consistently unable to mobilize more of them despite years of attempts.

There have been some positive moves toward increasing representation in Democratic political work: The candidates and staff in the 2020 primary campaigns were the most racially diverse ever. New initiatives, such as the Arena Academy, have started that aim to recruit and train a more diverse pool of political operatives.

But there are still too many barriers to real power, and the people of color who do get work in Democratic politics are too often isolated from leadership. Many are pigeonholed into “political” departments, where they are tasked with outreach only to their particular communities. One Latina staffer told me that campaigns will “only put [a Latino staffer] in states that have a sizable Latino population,” which can mean less opportunity for professional advancement.

Ultimately, these things should matter to anyone who cares about the policy goals of the Democratic Party, including many well-off white people like these campaign operatives and myself. If Democrats are going to hold power and deliver on promises to restore abortion rights, fight climate change or raise the minimum wage, they need to build campaigns that are made up of — and led by — the people they aim to represent.

Daniel Laurison is an associate professor of sociology at Swarthmore College, a Carnegie fellow, and author of the recently published book “Producing Politics: Inside the Exclusive Campaign World Where the Privileged Few Shape Politics for All of Us.”

Comments / 49

relay
1d ago

That’s because the socialist Democrats don’t want the regular Democrats to know what they’re doing. they were fool their own Democrats to achieve their socialist agenda

Reply
9
Common Sense
3d ago

Democrats have lied about everything! We ain’t got it no better. Y’all made it harder on everybody

Reply
41
Gregory Leake
2d ago

how many people have left Joe,s shack ♥️♥️♥️♥️▶️▶️🥇🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽🥈🥈🥈🥈⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️🤣

Reply(3)
15
Related
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#American Politics#Democratic Voters#Swarthmore College#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#The Democratic Party#Non Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
UCLA
The Independent

Republicans use Pelosi’s own words against her as they urge her to press Biden on student debt

A group of House Republicans sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to press President Joe Biden on his student debt forgiveness plan, citing her own words about the president’s authority. Representative Jody Hice of Georgia led a group of 93 other House Republicans asking her to press the president on his plan. Mr Biden announced his policy last week, which would forgive $10,000 worth of debt for individuals earning up to $125,000 a year, while Pell Grant recipients could receive $20,000 in debt cancellation. But GOP figures including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

689K+
Followers
81K+
Post
506M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy