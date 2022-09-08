Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJSIAA 1st HS football 2022 UPR rankings as playoff fields take form after Week 2
The first high school United Power Rankings of the season were released on Sunday following Week 2 games. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games of Oct. 22 in each group will qualify for the postseason. Once...
HS Football Top 20 for Sept. 11: 2 new teams join after Week 2 wins
It has been an entertaining early portion of the 2022 New Jersey High School football season and several teams have made their case to be included in the Top 20. This week, two teams have joined the ranks as Ridgewood defeated Clifton and Old Tappan blanked Northern Highlands, taking the spots of their vanquished opponents in NJ.com’s Top 20 rankings.
Girls soccer: Can’t-miss games across New Jersey this week, Sept. 12-17
The first three days of the season were unreal last week. Now, it’s time to turn the page to this week and a new set of must-see games, including a few Top 20 showdowns. Check out the list below to see some of the best games to keep an eye on.
Salem rolls past Pleasantville for second win - Football recap
Jahki Coates threw four touchdown passes, completing 12-of-19 attempts for 245 yards as Salem rolled to a 53-6 victory over Pleasantville in Salem. Two of Coates’ touchdown passes went to Ramaji Bundy, who had six receptions for 148 yards for Salem (2-1). Anthony Selby and Amare Smith also added receiving touchdowns in the win.
Woodbury can score, but don’t sleep on its defense. Just ask Penns Grove
There’s no question Woodbury has a host of offensive weapons. Whether on the ground or through the air, the Thundering Herd can put up points. But there’s something to be said for what this team has done defensively through the first three weeks of the season. “Offense is...
Football: Brooks scores on both sides of the ball to lead No. 10 Millville past Williamstown
Lotzeir Brooks scored a trio of touchdowns, one receiving, one rushing and one on defense, to help Millville, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, roll to a 49-28 win over Williamstown, in Millville. Brooks ran in a 60-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and hauled in a 32-yard scoring...
Football: Shawnee scores two late TDs to top Lenape for 3rd straight win
Joe Papa went 9-for-12 and threw for 91 yards and a touchdown and Jimmy Potter rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown as Shawnee got past Lenape 14-3 in Medford for its third straight win. Papa, who also ran for 82 yards, connected on an 11-yard pass to Ethan Krauss...
Wagner again? Count on it as Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends scheduling FCS foes
Rutgers had just completed three straight touchdown passes of 40-plus yards by three different quarterbacks in a span of four minutes and 31 seconds. Inside the press box, it was the start of every statistician’s nightmare. Could this have been done before? When? By whom?
Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner
Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
Tickets on sale for Glassboro High School Sports Hall of Fame banquet
The Glassboro High School Sports Hall of Fame will recognize its latest inductees at a dinner banquet at Masso’s on Sept. 29. This year’s inductees will include Coach Russ Winsett, Paul James (2011), Tim Breaker (2009), Frank Mancini (1987), Lee Frank (1985), Irene Cioffi Donnelly (1983), Bruce Henderson (1970), Bill Watson (1964) and the 1970 GHS Baseball Team.
No. 2 Don Bosco Prep bounces back, wins war of attrition over No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.)
Don Bosco Prep coach Dan Sabella stood near one of the end zones and pumped his first. He was talking about the play that sealed the game when senior quarterback Nick Minicucci took off running late in the fourth quarter.
Turns out, Rutgers’ football Boardwalk is a blowout, too!
To the side of the skee-ball game, amid the blinking lights and horns indicating victory, a young Rutgers fan struggled to hold onto his pile of prizes. It’s clear what game he came to SHI Stadium for Saturday — and it wasn’t Wagner vs Rutgers. With the...
Jets ‘not going to win football games’ if Greg Zuerlein, special teams struggles continue, Robert Saleh says
Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has more nicknames than he had made kicks on Sunday. Zuerlein –– also known as “Greg the Leg” or “Legatron,” thanks to his Pro Bowl resume –– missed an extra point and a crucial 45-yard field goal while the Jets were trailing the Ravens by three points in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-9 loss. He made a 45-yard field goal to start the second half, but the game was out of reach by that point.
NFL・
Eagles’ offense can be better even after putting up 31 points | 5 takeaways from win vs. Lions
DETROIT – Eagles running back Miles Sanders lined up next to quarterback Jalen Hurts on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. With the score tied at seven, the Eagles were looking for a way to take the lead and quiet the 64,000 people screaming from the dark blue chairs at Ford Field.
News 12
Youth football leader says unruly parents are ruining the fun for everyone
Abusive fans at a New Jersey youth football game forced police to escort referees from the field for safety reasons and had the league briefly considering a new rule allowing refs to throw the penalty flag on parents. In a letter sent to parents, Frank Sinatra Jr., president of the...
Giants’ defense deserves its share of credit for shocking win over Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Don’t forget about the defense. While the majority of Giants fans will spend Monday morning talking about rookie coach Brian Daboll’s gutsy decision to go for two after his team pulled within a point with 1:06 remaining, the workers at the water cooler should not forget to give a nod to the defense, too.
Why Eagles defense wants to ‘choke out’ future opponents after allowing 35 points in win over Lions
DETROIT – Not too far from Ford Field, the Henry Ford Museum houses several items, collections, and memorabilia from the famous car innovator in Dearborn, MI. Ford was one of the more quotable figures in American history. “The only prosperity the people can afford to be satisfied with is...
Two-time defending sectional champ Florence keeps momentum going
There was a time when the Florence boys soccer program came into seasons with a lot of promise, and almost assuredly fell flat when the weather turned cold in the NJSIAA Tournament.
Giants’ defense made the best running back in the NFL look ordinary during their win over the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Giants, as they prepared for their season opener against the Tennessee Titans, did not deny that they were going against the NFL’s version of Goliath, and, yes, that’s far too many references to large mythical and Biblical beings in one sentence. All week,...
A.J. Brown makes the Eagles feel like they are in ‘good hands’
DETROIT – When wide receiver A.J. Brown was playing with the Tennessee Titans, he used to joke with people that he had “Allstate hands,” telling people that he was like the company with the slogan “You’re in good hands with Allstate.”. After his 10-catch, 155-yard...
