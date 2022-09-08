ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstown, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Sept. 11: 2 new teams join after Week 2 wins

It has been an entertaining early portion of the 2022 New Jersey High School football season and several teams have made their case to be included in the Top 20. This week, two teams have joined the ranks as Ridgewood defeated Clifton and Old Tappan blanked Northern Highlands, taking the spots of their vanquished opponents in NJ.com’s Top 20 rankings.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Salem rolls past Pleasantville for second win - Football recap

Jahki Coates threw four touchdown passes, completing 12-of-19 attempts for 245 yards as Salem rolled to a 53-6 victory over Pleasantville in Salem. Two of Coates’ touchdown passes went to Ramaji Bundy, who had six receptions for 148 yards for Salem (2-1). Anthony Selby and Amare Smith also added receiving touchdowns in the win.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
247Sports

Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner

Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Tickets on sale for Glassboro High School Sports Hall of Fame banquet

The Glassboro High School Sports Hall of Fame will recognize its latest inductees at a dinner banquet at Masso’s on Sept. 29. This year’s inductees will include Coach Russ Winsett, Paul James (2011), Tim Breaker (2009), Frank Mancini (1987), Lee Frank (1985), Irene Cioffi Donnelly (1983), Bruce Henderson (1970), Bill Watson (1964) and the 1970 GHS Baseball Team.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Jets ‘not going to win football games’ if Greg Zuerlein, special teams struggles continue, Robert Saleh says

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has more nicknames than he had made kicks on Sunday. Zuerlein –– also known as “Greg the Leg” or “Legatron,” thanks to his Pro Bowl resume –– missed an extra point and a crucial 45-yard field goal while the Jets were trailing the Ravens by three points in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-9 loss. He made a 45-yard field goal to start the second half, but the game was out of reach by that point.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ offense can be better even after putting up 31 points | 5 takeaways from win vs. Lions

DETROIT – Eagles running back Miles Sanders lined up next to quarterback Jalen Hurts on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. With the score tied at seven, the Eagles were looking for a way to take the lead and quiet the 64,000 people screaming from the dark blue chairs at Ford Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
