Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has more nicknames than he had made kicks on Sunday. Zuerlein –– also known as “Greg the Leg” or “Legatron,” thanks to his Pro Bowl resume –– missed an extra point and a crucial 45-yard field goal while the Jets were trailing the Ravens by three points in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-9 loss. He made a 45-yard field goal to start the second half, but the game was out of reach by that point.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO