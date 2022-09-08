ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester, NC

Leicester, NC
WLOS.com

Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pet food donations needed at Asheville Humane Society

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society helps thousands of animals every year and now the agency needs the community's help. Community Solutions, Asheville Humane Society's community outreach program, has been providing pet food to community pets in need for a decade. Each year, Asheville Humane Society partners with more than 20 human food pantries throughout Buncombe County to distribute more than 110,000 pounds of food to cats and dogs in the community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Cashiers

Get ready to visit a special mountain town that's equally accessible from Western North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, and North Georgia. Welcome to Cashiers. Get ready for a fun day of exploration!. A great place to get started is the Cashiers Area Visitor's Center. Here you can gather guides, maps,...
CASHIERS, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Authorities say a crash Sunday closed Hendersonville Road for around an hour. Both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville at around noon. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) reports a car and motorcycle collided near the 400 block of Hendersonville Road, resulting in a car fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

