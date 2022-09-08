Read full article on original website
ozarks.edu
Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor
The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
ucanews.live
Tri Sigma Alpha Omicron Chapter closes doors at UCA
The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, better known as Tri Sigma, was suspended from UCA’s campus on May 10. The National Organization released a statement saying, “The Alpha Omicron Chapter worked hard to remain competitive on campus. Despite these attempts … the chapter has been unable to overcome a continued decline in membership and retention.”
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station
The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Seniors’ fishing derby returns to Maumelle this Saturday
MAUMELLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program welcomes all anglers 50 years and older to Lake Valencia for the largest senior citizen community fishing event in Arkansas, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 9. This free fishing derby is a great way for...
Arkansas authorities capture escaped inmate with active warrant for murder
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Update: According to US Marshals, Wuanya Smith, a Saline County escapee who had an active warrant out for murder, has been captured. There is no other information at this time. An inmate is now wanted after making an escape from the Saline County Detention Center...
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football: Trigg, Dart admire Mingo’s circus catch
OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore tight end Michael Trigg was almost at a loss for words when trying to describe senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo’s one-handed catch in the third quarter against Central Arkansas. Mingo’s second of two highlight-reel catches came on a 51-yard bomb from sophomore Jaxson...
mcnews.online
Mount Ida pride shines in battle of the Lions
MOUNT IDA – Any doubts harbored by Mount Ida fans after last week’s second half performance was put to rest tonight as the Mount Ida Lions ran away with a 35-0 victory over the visiting Jessieville Lions. Mount Ida scored on three of their first four possessions to...
KTLO
Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper
A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
Benton police search for runaway juvenile
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Danielle Casey was last seen on September 8, on Saline Circle in Bryant. If you have any information about Ms. Casey's whereabouts, please contact the Benton police at (501) 778-1171...
KATV
Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
thv11.com
Fair in Arkansas facing backlash after Facebook comment about dress code
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Parents 5NEWS spoke with say they have no problem with the association's post, but have problems with the fair's response in the comments thread. “There’s no reason for grown men to even be looking at little children and I don’t think that’s anything at...
arkadelphian.com
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the...
Officials urge Arkansans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day weekend
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Before heading out to enjoy the state's lakes and rivers this Labor Day weekend, officials warn Arkansans to stay safe— especially since a man drowned in Lake Hamilton over the weekend. Captain Stephanie Weatherington with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that no...
Benton Fire Department adds new fire station
BENTON, Ark. — Folks in Benton can feel a little safer thanks to the addition of a brand new fire station. The facility has already responded to the city's growing west side. "Benton is moving out that westward way. It just became a time that we needed to be...
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
