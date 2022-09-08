ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

ozarks.edu

Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor

The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
ucanews.live

Tri Sigma Alpha Omicron Chapter closes doors at UCA

The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, better known as Tri Sigma, was suspended from UCA’s campus on May 10. The National Organization released a statement saying, “The Alpha Omicron Chapter worked hard to remain competitive on campus. Despite these attempts … the chapter has been unable to overcome a continued decline in membership and retention.”
CONWAY, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station

The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley

The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Seniors’ fishing derby returns to Maumelle this Saturday

MAUMELLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program welcomes all anglers 50 years and older to Lake Valencia for the largest senior citizen community fishing event in Arkansas, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 9. This free fishing derby is a great way for...
MAUMELLE, AR
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss football: Trigg, Dart admire Mingo’s circus catch

OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore tight end Michael Trigg was almost at a loss for words when trying to describe senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo’s one-handed catch in the third quarter against Central Arkansas. Mingo’s second of two highlight-reel catches came on a 51-yard bomb from sophomore Jaxson...
OXFORD, MS
mcnews.online

Mount Ida pride shines in battle of the Lions

MOUNT IDA – Any doubts harbored by Mount Ida fans after last week’s second half performance was put to rest tonight as the Mount Ida Lions ran away with a 35-0 victory over the visiting Jessieville Lions. Mount Ida scored on three of their first four possessions to...
MOUNT IDA, AR
KTLO

Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper

A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
JASPER, AR
THV11

Benton police search for runaway juvenile

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Danielle Casey was last seen on September 8, on Saline Circle in Bryant. If you have any information about Ms. Casey's whereabouts, please contact the Benton police at (501) 778-1171...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
CONWAY, AR
arkadelphian.com

4 die in Hot Springs crash

Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
THV11

Benton Fire Department adds new fire station

BENTON, Ark. — Folks in Benton can feel a little safer thanks to the addition of a brand new fire station. The facility has already responded to the city's growing west side. "Benton is moving out that westward way. It just became a time that we needed to be...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard

BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
BRYANT, AR
