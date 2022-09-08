Read full article on original website
WBCA unveils commemorative poster for 125th Celebration
The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association unveiled “Our Heritage” by Armando Hinojosa as the official 125th Celebration’s commemorative poster for the upcoming 2023 festivities. The unveiling was held at the Laredo Center for the Arts, located at 500 San Agustin Avenue, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. “This...
Photos: Bikers gather in droves to raise money for pediatric cancer
A Ride for Hope hit Laredo this weekend as more than 130 bikers did their part to support the fight against pediatric cancer, as part of their Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A total of $3,400 was collected, with the proceeds being evenly split between Smiles from Heaven and the Golden...
TAMIU and UT Health Houston partner to offer 4+1 graduate certificate
Texas A&M International announced this week it would continue providing growing opportunities to students as part of the Development of Informatics Accelerated Learning in Laredo program. This will be the seventh year partnering with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Biomedical Informatics. DIALL provides TAMIU...
Resident physician announces run for City Council District VI
On Thursday, Sept. 8, guests were invited to the official announcement of Dr. Tyler King running for City Council District VI at 550 Pizzeria on Shiloh Drive. “I may not be from Laredo, but I am a Laredoan by choice,” King said. “I came here with the intention to serve only as a physician, but the leadership vacuum at City Hall and the two-week water boil notice in February changed everything for me. When 30% of our water infrastructure is 50 years old or older, clearly the can has been kicked down the road. We need a short, medium, and long-term water master plan that includes strategies for preserving the Rio Grande, an emergency water source, and sustainable ways to access water for the future.”
Abbott touts Laredo’s business success upon receiving broadband award
Gov. Greg Abbott received the Broadband Trailblazer Award earlier this week in downtown Laredo at the offices of MileOne. It was touted as the first award of its kind as it is led by various technology companies such as AT&T and Texas Broadband Now in recognition of the governor's commitment to ensuring every Texan has access to high-speed, reliable internet.
City recognizes Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, urges routine checkups
Councilmembers Vanessa Perez and Mercurio Martinez sponsored a proclamation Friday that recognized September 2022 as Ovarian Cancer Awareness month in Laredo. As the notorious cancer affects women without early detection signs, routine check-ups are encouraged to help with prevention. At the center of the proclamation was Michelle Marie Romani, whose...
PILLAR hosts candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
PILLAR will be hosting the 10th annual Candlelight Vigil in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8-9 p.m. at the Bartlett Park at 5911 Thomas Ave. This event will honor the memory of those who have died by suicide, survivors and those impacted by suicide....
Railroad industry faces potential strike that could impact Laredo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The possibility of a country-wide railroad strike is very real, and many railroad industry workers and various unions have voiced support for a strike as early as next Friday. As no apparent deal has been made with these workers...
Powerful stories shared during Suicide Prevention Proclamation
During Friday's Suicide Prevention Month proclamation, advocates for mental health treatment gathered and shared stories about the severity of suicide, provided information and resources to help those that are struggling, and spoke out about its impact on their lives and their loved ones. The city ceremony was held prior to...
Three families receive new mobile homes through Webb Co. program
Three families received new mobile homes through the Webb County Community Action Agency Self-Help Reconstruction Program this week. According to the county, the new homes are energy efficient that may help amid the blistering heat of Laredo, and it praised Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina for her efforts and contributions.
Laredo, Webb Co. set to both discuss tax rate raises
Webb County Commissioners Court and Laredo City Council will both be hosting public hearings Monday for each of their tax revenue increases. The county’s hearing will be held at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse on 1000 Houston St., and the city will host its at 5:30 p.m. at the city council chambers at city hall.
