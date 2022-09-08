ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia-area school board member faces SC ethics charges, critics call hearing a 'circus'

By T. Michael Boddie tmboddie@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
columbiapd.net

Two Female CPD Officers Given Servant-Leadership Award

Congratulations are in order for two female Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers for receiving the ‘Servant-Leadership’ Award from the Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Reverend Brian Marsh said, “We at Eastminster desire to do more to acknowledge and affirm front line First Responders who go above and beyond in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
City
Irmo, SC
abccolumbia.com

One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

The City of Columbia celebrates PARK(ing) Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, September 16, the City of Columbia will celebrate its annual PARK(ing) Day. The city has hosted PARK(ing) Day since 2015. The day is always celebrated on the third Friday in September. PARK(ing) Day is a global event where citizens, artists, and activists collaborate to...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Community Options Appoints Dorothy Goodwin as Board Chair

Community Options, Inc., a leading national nonprofit supporting people with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Dorothy Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, as Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Goodwin has over 20 years of experience in nonprofit human services. Originally appointed to the Board in 2020, she is...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Montgomery
coladaily.com

Richland County announces rent and utility help for COVID-19 victims

Richland County residents struggling with rent or utility bills because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for help through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The County is accepting a final round of applications for assistance through Sept. 30. Eligible residents can apply online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/erap-richlandcountysc....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use

LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Sc#The Ethics Commission#Contract Construction
News19 WLTX

How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Camden building preparing for a new life

CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
CAMDEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
abccolumbia.com

Irmo Police Department arrests minor accused of attempted murder

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police Department arrested Khartae Bethel, 15, after investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 4. Bethel was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and carrying a weapon on school property. Irmo Police say...
IRMO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy