Columbia-area school board member faces SC ethics charges, critics call hearing a 'circus'

The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school districts plagued by altercations, allegations, lack of transparency
COLUMBIA — Parents across Richland County have spent the better part of 2022 asking their school district officials where their money is going, why a sitting school board member was arrested and why they've struggled to retain teachers and administrators, but have received little to no answers. Alleged financial...
columbiapd.net
Two Female CPD Officers Given Servant-Leadership Award
Congratulations are in order for two female Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers for receiving the ‘Servant-Leadership’ Award from the Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Reverend Brian Marsh said, “We at Eastminster desire to do more to acknowledge and affirm front line First Responders who go above and beyond in the...
Changes at the Newberry County School District
NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District will see technology and meal service changes for students during the 2022-2023 school yea
Aiken Design Review Board approves St. Mary Help of Christians School addition
The proposed addition to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School took another step forward Tuesday evening. The Aiken Design Review Board voted unanimously to approve plans for the construction of a 18,500-square-foot building on the southeastern corner of the intersection of Richland Avenue and York Street that will house an addition to the school.
abccolumbia.com
One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Potential issues at Richland County polls in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Board of Elections had a meeting Wednesday to talk about all things poll related 61 days before November 8. To kick off the meeting, the board revealed issues with voter registration cards. "The state sent out cards that have incorrect information, people's addresses...
WIS-TV
The City of Columbia celebrates PARK(ing) Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, September 16, the City of Columbia will celebrate its annual PARK(ing) Day. The city has hosted PARK(ing) Day since 2015. The day is always celebrated on the third Friday in September. PARK(ing) Day is a global event where citizens, artists, and activists collaborate to...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Community Options Appoints Dorothy Goodwin as Board Chair
Community Options, Inc., a leading national nonprofit supporting people with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Dorothy Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, as Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Goodwin has over 20 years of experience in nonprofit human services. Originally appointed to the Board in 2020, she is...
coladaily.com
Richland County announces rent and utility help for COVID-19 victims
Richland County residents struggling with rent or utility bills because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for help through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The County is accepting a final round of applications for assistance through Sept. 30. Eligible residents can apply online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/erap-richlandcountysc....
WLTX.com
Brawl on South Carolina school bus leads to parent hopping on, driver diverting to sheriff's office
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — What began as a fight between middle schoolers in Chester County on Friday, ended in a sheriff's office parking lot with one parent in custody. The Chester County Sheriff's Office released details on Friday afternoon describing how the incident began on a Chester Middle School bus.
The Post and Courier
How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use
LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
wach.com
President Biden, Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff following Queen's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — To honor the death of Queen Elizabeth II, both President Biden and Governor McMaster are requesting flags be flown at half-staff. In an announcement from State officials, President Biden has requested the US Flag be flown at half-staff until September 17. Additionally, the Governor has...
Phone issue impacting Richland County Sheriff's Department
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with an emergency to call 911 directly due to an issue that's preventing its in-house phones from working. The sheriff's department announced around 6 a.m. that its phone lines were not working. As a result, they are not...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
Historic Camden building preparing for a new life
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
The Post and Courier
Columbia activists, experts commend city's homelessness plan, look ahead to next steps
COLUMBIA — The capital city's plan to build a village of one-room shelters and create a hub for homeless services is a great first step toward addressing the unsheltered population, say local service providers, experts and homeless people. The next step, they say, should be more affordable housing and...
Columbia Canal Project preparing to start bidding stage early next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been nearly seven years since Columbia was flooded with more than 20 inches of rain which left portions of the city underwater and damaged the Columbia Canal. "There was so much water coming down the Broad River and through our canal that breached the canal...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo Police Department arrests minor accused of attempted murder
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police Department arrested Khartae Bethel, 15, after investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 4. Bethel was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and carrying a weapon on school property. Irmo Police say...
The Post and Courier
Bond denied for Columbia-area teen accused of shooting at police, fleeing to Alabama
COLUMBIA — A 19-year-old accused of firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was denied bond Sept. 9 and is charged with attempted murder. Following the July shooting in Richland County, U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, Ladre Smith, a month later and two states away in Birmingham, Ala.
