Kansas City, MO

Fall's chill is here, but not for long

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chilly enough this morning for a light jacket! Lots of sunshine with a nice warmup this afternoon. High 81. Another chilly morning Tuesday with lows in the lower 50s. Sunny and much warmer Tuesday afternoon. High 88. Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered clouds and sunshine over the weekend with a 10% chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 75

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cooler temperatures have arrived. Rain will continue off and on Saturday evening and overnight. The low will be near 54 degrees. Sunday looks mostly sunny with a high near 75. Monday will also be sunny with a high near 79 degrees.
Trial in death of prominent Kansas City attorney begins Monday

Five years after a prominent Kansas City attorney was fatally shot outside his home, the man accused of killing him will go to trial. David Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tom Pickert in 2017. His trial begins Monday, Sept. 12. Prosecutors say Jungerman shot Pickert...
Child hurt in fire at Kansas City home Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child suffered minor burns in a fire Friday afternoon at a Kansas City home, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. The fire in the 3300 block of Forest Avenue was reported at about 3:40 p.m. Crews quickly snuffed out the fire. Investigators described...
KCPD investigating city's 116th homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating the city’s 116th homicide. Police were called to East 70th and Jackson Avenue around 8:15 Sunday night. When police arrived, they found someone shot. The person died at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information. If...
Suspect arrested after standoff with police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed person was arrested without issue early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say they originally responded to reports of a person pointing a gun at another person after an argument near 108th St. and Bristol Terrace. The call came in at around 10 p.m. Friday night.
