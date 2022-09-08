ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

USC football starting blindside tackle suffers injury at Stanford

Starting USC Football Left Tackle Courtland Ford has had a very good first two weeks of the season so far. He has put his athleticism to lots of use, and USC has even been able to pull him from the left tackle spot all the way past even the right tackle on plays where he's needed to do so. Don't let the 6-6, 305 pound build fool you. He gets around very quickly for someone of his size.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Travis Dye has this year's USC football team over Oregon's 2019 team

This USC football team looks outstanding to begin the season. Starting off 2-0, they are ranked seventh in the country as they come back home and get ready to play Fresno State for their Week 3 matchup. Travis Dye has been a major part in that success, as he's averaged 6.6 yards per carry on the season, which is even higher than his career-six yards per carry average.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About USC This Saturday Night

USC is looking scary on Saturday night. The Trojans are putting it on Stanford; forcing turnovers and answering any questions fans had about the team's offensive line. It definitely got the attention of the college football world:. "USC makes the playoffs this year and go to the championship.. my college...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend

UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Ankle Injury#American Football#College Football#Affec
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Trojan

Leading L.A. mayoral candidate caught up in USC corruption case

The leading contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass, is caught up in a scandal involving the former dean of USC’s social work program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Bass — who in the latest polls holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso, the former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption

The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
randomlengthsnews.com

MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym

Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
GARDENA, CA
FanSided

FanSided

282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy