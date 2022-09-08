Read full article on original website
What Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams said after USC's victory over Stanford
USC is 2-0 after a relatively ho-hum 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday. Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes in the first half as the Trojans raced out to a 35-14 halftime lead. Riley's offense took their foot off the gas in the second half and tacked on just six more points on two ...
USC football starting blindside tackle suffers injury at Stanford
Starting USC Football Left Tackle Courtland Ford has had a very good first two weeks of the season so far. He has put his athleticism to lots of use, and USC has even been able to pull him from the left tackle spot all the way past even the right tackle on plays where he's needed to do so. Don't let the 6-6, 305 pound build fool you. He gets around very quickly for someone of his size.
What went wrong for Stanford in their loss to USC
Stanford did not have the showing that they would have liked against USC
Travis Dye has this year's USC football team over Oregon's 2019 team
This USC football team looks outstanding to begin the season. Starting off 2-0, they are ranked seventh in the country as they come back home and get ready to play Fresno State for their Week 3 matchup. Travis Dye has been a major part in that success, as he's averaged 6.6 yards per carry on the season, which is even higher than his career-six yards per carry average.
USC fans invade Stanford Stadium: Are there more Trojans' fans than Cardinal fans?
The apathy is clearly gone from the USC football fan base. After a tough four-year stretch that saw USC fall from football's elite, Lincoln Riley has energized Trojans' fans. And that energy is on full display Saturday at Stanford Stadium where USC fans have taken over. In their first ...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About USC This Saturday Night
USC is looking scary on Saturday night. The Trojans are putting it on Stanford; forcing turnovers and answering any questions fans had about the team's offensive line. It definitely got the attention of the college football world:. "USC makes the playoffs this year and go to the championship.. my college...
UCLA Football Beats Down Alabama State Without Offensive Stars
Zach Charbonnet didn't get a carry, while Dorian Thompson-Robinson left with an injury, opening the door for Ethan Garbers and several running backs to break out.
Week 3 AP Poll: UCLA Football Receives No Votes Despite Win
The Bruins actually lost what little support they had from the national media after beating Alabama State on Saturday.
Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend
UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
USC football vs Stanford: Start time, TV channel and how to watch online
USC football's Week 2 game against Stanford is going to be a nice test for the Trojans. Sure, Stanford is coming off of a 3-9 season last year, but they were the ones to beat SC and lead to Clay Helton's firing. They also were the ones to upset Oregon, who was eyeing a College Football Playoff run at the time.
30 in 30: Will a healthy Los Angeles Lakers team be enough in the West?
Does a healthy Los Angeles Lakers team have enough to compete with the rest of the Western Conference?. Entering the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers were a team that had way more questions than answers. And even now that the offseason is pretty much over, this team is still struggling to find answers headed into the new season.
kclu.org
USC, UCLA might have the big TV sports contracts, but Central Coast college now boasts its own beer
Colleges have their own logos, and mascots. But, a Central Coast university is unveiling its own craft beer. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the inspiration for Cal Poly Gold, an all-malt lager brewed with noble hops. Firestone Walker Brewing Company created the official craft beer, which is making its...
Montclair football player, 19, arrested on suspicion of submitting false documents
Administrators for the Southern California school had learned of allegations that the player had already finished high school
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
Daily Trojan
Leading L.A. mayoral candidate caught up in USC corruption case
The leading contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass, is caught up in a scandal involving the former dean of USC’s social work program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Bass — who in the latest polls holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso, the former...
Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption
The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
randomlengthsnews.com
MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym
Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
