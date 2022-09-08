ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

National Analysts Pick No. 21 BYU vs No. 9 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THVTs_0hnYX9fU00

A roundup of BYU-Baylor picks from across the country

No. 21 BYU will get a taste of life in the Big 12 on Saturday night when it hosts no. 9 Baylor. Both teams bring high-powered offenses to Provo; in their season openers last weekend, BYU and Baylor scored a combined 119 points.

As of this writing, BYU is a 3-point favorite favorite according to the betting lines. As one of the marquee college football matchups of the weekend, national analysts aross the country have been unveiling their BYU-Baylor predictions. Below is a recap of the their predictions.

National Analysts Pick BYU-Baylor

Pat Forde - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Baylor 26, BYU 24

Ross Dellenger - Sports Illustrated (via the College Football Enquirer podcast )

"I'm going with the Bears getting those points," Dellengar said on the College Football Enquirer podcast. "I feel like [Baylor] is in a little different place, the program in general...I think BYU probably got the more impressive win by going on the road to South Florida, that kind of a cross country trip. But I'll take the Bears in probably a pretty close game."

Pick: Baylor to cover the spread

Dan Wetzel - Yahoo! Sports (via the College Football Enquirer podcast )

"Too much speed I think for Baylor in this game."

Pick: Baylor to cover the spread

Stewart Mandel - The Athletic

"It’s a rare Top 25 matchup After Dark. Hopefully fans back East will stay up, because they’re already sleeping on BYU. The Cougars flew cross-country last week and hung 50 on USF while running for, um, 312 yards at 8.4 per attempt. Dave Aranda’s Baylor defense will be better prepared, but the Cougars will be a tough out in Provo at night."

Pick: BYU 31, Baylor 26

Steve Lassan - Athlon Sports

Pick: BYU

Mark Ross - Athlon Sports

Pick: BYU

Ben Weinrib - Athlon Sports

Pick: Baylor

Morgan Moriarty - Bleacher Report

"It'll be tough for Baylor to have to go on the road to face a ranked team, not to mention dealing with a time change. This one will be entertaining throughout. I think Baylor will keep this one close, but I like BYU's experienced defense to have the better day."

Pick: BYU 35, Baylor 30

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
ourdailybears.com

Baylor Drops to 17 in AP Poll after BYU Loss

After spending 2 weeks in the top 10 of the AP Poll, Baylor has fallen to number 17 following their 26-20 loss to BYU in Provo. BYU jumped 9 spots in the poll and is now ranked as the #12 team in the country. Week 2 proved to be a...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
kslsports.com

BYU Shows Baylor Hospitality With Playing Of School Song In Bell Tower

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Baylor has the potential to be a special series when the two schools are both in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor has been an original member of the Big 12 from its inception in 1996, while BYU is set to join the Power 5 league in 2023. Last year, when BYU traveled to Waco to face the Bears for the first time since 1984, Baylor rolled out the Big 12 carpet for BYU.
PROVO, UT
KWTX

No. 9 Baylor falls to No. 21 in double overtime

PROVO, Utah (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears traveled to Provo, Utah for a top-25 matchup against BYU. A packed LaVell Edwards seemed to rattle the Baylor offense a bit early in the game. The Bears picked up just 43 total yards of offense in the first quarter. On the other side, Baylor’s defense had the Cougars’ offense pretty figured out. However, BYU kicked a field goal on their opening drive to take a 3-0 lead.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Yahoo Sports#College Football#Sports Illustrated#American Football#Byu Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
371
Followers
610
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy