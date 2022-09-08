ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's 70-14 win

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses his team's 70-14 win over visiting Eastern Washington to give the Ducks its first win of the year. This win is also Lanning's first win as a head college football coach and also for Oregon. The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives of the game, racked up 40 first downs, massed just over 600 yards of total offense, and held the Eagles to just 187 total yards.
CHENEY, WA
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
STATESBORO, GA
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USC's Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch show vital human side when talking about former player Patrick Fields

Since the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule went into effect, fifth year Patrick Fields is just Stanford’s third graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management science and engineering and he was a popular topic of conversation heading into No. 10 USC’s (1-0) first Pac-12 road tilt against Stanford (1-0) this Saturday (4:30 PM PST). Fields spent his first four years of college ball playing for current Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley and current Trojan defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Oklahoma. Stanford is an eight-point underdog and many have questions about how the Cardinal can keep up with the high-powered USC offense. Stanford’s players were not shy this week about hitting Fields up and it’s been clear he’s been a good resource for the Cardinal as the program member with by far the most familiarity with a first-time David Shaw opponent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar

After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
IOWA CITY, IA
Four-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford updates recruitment

Four-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford has scheduled his first official visit to Auburn this upcoming weekend. While Pettiford has only set up one official, he also looks to visit Tennesse Kentucky and UCLA. During the first open gym workout at Hudson Catholic (NJ.) coaches from Kentucky, UCLA, Memphis, and Auburn...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
AMES, IA
Game week three coordinator interview: Ted Roof

NORMAN, Okla. — Through two weeks of the 2022 season, the Sooners rank in the Top 10 nationally in points per game allowed. They've permitted only 16 total points, averaging only eight tallies per contest from the opponent. That included a mere field goal in a 33-3 victory over...
NORMAN, OK
WSU notebook: Nakia Watson haunts old teammates

FOR WASHINGTON STATE running back Nakia Watson, Saturday's 17-14 victory over Wisconsin was a wonderful day for an exorcism. The former Badger had scored just one touchdown at Camp Randall Stadium in 10 home games as a Badger. He proceeded to score two against his former team -- the Cougars' only two TDs of the day -- in the upset.
PULLMAN, WA
