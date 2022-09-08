Read full article on original website
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks Appalachian State loss
Follow along with gigem247.com as head coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State in the team's second contest of the 2022 season. The Aggies struggled in all three phases of the game as they fall to 1-1 on the season.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's 70-14 win
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses his team's 70-14 win over visiting Eastern Washington to give the Ducks its first win of the year. This win is also Lanning's first win as a head college football coach and also for Oregon. The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives of the game, racked up 40 first downs, massed just over 600 yards of total offense, and held the Eagles to just 187 total yards.
Neal Brown contract, buyout: WVU football coach owed $16 million if fired by Mountaineers after 2022 season
Neal Brown's contract and buyout made for a hot topic after WVU football lost 55-42 to Kansas in overtime Saturday and the Mountaineers dropped to 0-2 entering Week 3. Brown is owed $16 million if West Virginia fires the fourth-year head coach after the 2022 season, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Oregon responds to Georgia loss with a 70-14 blowout win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning highlights how the team was able to bounce back from its tough week one loss to Georgia by blowing out visiting Eastern Washington and what he learned from the 70-14 win.
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
Schaefer: The next coach can still find success at Nebraska
Despite national conversation the head coaching job at Nebraska can still attract top names. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
USC's Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch show vital human side when talking about former player Patrick Fields
Since the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule went into effect, fifth year Patrick Fields is just Stanford’s third graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management science and engineering and he was a popular topic of conversation heading into No. 10 USC’s (1-0) first Pac-12 road tilt against Stanford (1-0) this Saturday (4:30 PM PST). Fields spent his first four years of college ball playing for current Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley and current Trojan defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Oklahoma. Stanford is an eight-point underdog and many have questions about how the Cardinal can keep up with the high-powered USC offense. Stanford’s players were not shy this week about hitting Fields up and it’s been clear he’s been a good resource for the Cardinal as the program member with by far the most familiarity with a first-time David Shaw opponent.
Week 2's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Stoops prevails (again), DKR impresses, Aggies sputter
Week 2 of the college football season wasn’t supposed to shake up the College Football Playoff picture, but it did with a series of unexpected results. A wild weekend of upsets also changed up the recruiting outlook for a few different schools moving forward. Below, we hand out some...
Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar
After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
Bulldogs-Bowling Green game to kick off at 11:00am for SEC Network
After consecutive Saturdays out of town, the Bulldogs are back next weekend for a home game with Bowling Green. Now fans know what time to show up on campus with a 11:00 am kickoff time announced today by the Southeastern Conference. The SEC Network will carry the game. Before this...
Four-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford updates recruitment
Four-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford has scheduled his first official visit to Auburn this upcoming weekend. While Pettiford has only set up one official, he also looks to visit Tennesse Kentucky and UCLA. During the first open gym workout at Hudson Catholic (NJ.) coaches from Kentucky, UCLA, Memphis, and Auburn...
Eye on College Basketball Podcast: the latest with Bronny James’ recruitment
The speculation about Bronny James’ recruitment has been growing at a rapid rate since this summer. While it was once assumed that the eldest son of Lebron James would not be playing college basketball, that perception began to shift over the summer. Since then, despite the fact that neither...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
Game week three coordinator interview: Ted Roof
NORMAN, Okla. — Through two weeks of the 2022 season, the Sooners rank in the Top 10 nationally in points per game allowed. They've permitted only 16 total points, averaging only eight tallies per contest from the opponent. That included a mere field goal in a 33-3 victory over...
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
WSU notebook: Nakia Watson haunts old teammates
FOR WASHINGTON STATE running back Nakia Watson, Saturday's 17-14 victory over Wisconsin was a wonderful day for an exorcism. The former Badger had scored just one touchdown at Camp Randall Stadium in 10 home games as a Badger. He proceeded to score two against his former team -- the Cougars' only two TDs of the day -- in the upset.
