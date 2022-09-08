In 2019, Cañon City School District approved the first River Science Class. This upper-level science class and lab designed by local non-profit River Science has provided students with a foundation of Colorado water literacy, skillsets and an introduction to future water-related careers. Students develop hands-on skills by working on local restoration projects to collect baseline data, utilize technology, and gain real-world experiences. Today, the initial course has evolved to become two courses called ‘Water Quality and Ecology’ and ‘Hydrology and Watersheds’. These courses are currently provided by the talented teacher, Jessie Graski of CCHS.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO