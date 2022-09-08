Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Cañon City man gets additional jail time, extended probation after possession of firearm
The Cañon City man who recently was charged with possession of a firearm while on probation for charges related to a previous attempted-homicide case was sentenced to additional jail time and extended probation Thursday in district court. Cody Alan Butcher, 23, appeared in court facing charges of possession of...
Daily Record
Fremont County Administration Building to reopen to public Monday
Fremont County officials continue to work with IT professionals – and law enforcement – to resolve and investigate the BlackCat ransomware cyberattack that has closed down nearly all of the county government’s computer systems for more than three weeks. Nearly all county buildings have been closed to...
Daily Record
Southern Colorado Startup Week starts on Tuesday
For the sixth consecutive year, Techstars Startup Week will be returning to Colorado Springs. However, this will be the first year that the four-day free conference is organized as a regional effort, by collaborating with Pueblo and Fremont counties. Startup Week honors entrepreneurs and those who are influencing Southern Colorado’s entrepreneurial community.
Daily Record
Business briefs: Edward Jones adds financial advisor, Credit Union of Colorado offers advice during National Preparedness Month
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jacob D. Francis recently announced that Financial Advisor Christian Pineda has joined the office in Cañon City on Aug. 30. “I am really looking forward to working with Jake and Sue,” Pineda said.”I’ll have all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors.”
Daily Record
Cañon City High School interns partner with Water Treatment Plant to collect vital data
In 2019, Cañon City School District approved the first River Science Class. This upper-level science class and lab designed by local non-profit River Science has provided students with a foundation of Colorado water literacy, skillsets and an introduction to future water-related careers. Students develop hands-on skills by working on local restoration projects to collect baseline data, utilize technology, and gain real-world experiences. Today, the initial course has evolved to become two courses called ‘Water Quality and Ecology’ and ‘Hydrology and Watersheds’. These courses are currently provided by the talented teacher, Jessie Graski of CCHS.
