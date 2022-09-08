Read full article on original website
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Sasnak City The Gathering 2022 guests: 5 confirmed so far
The first five guests are confirmed for Sasnak City The Gathering 2022 so far. Who will you get to meet at the November event?. We’re inching closer to the November Outlander convention in Kansas City. Tickets are sold out, and all this happened before one guest was announced. This convention certainly has a loyal following thanks to the intimacy and friendly nature of the event.
kansascitymag.com
13 things to do in KC this weekend, September 8-11
The kick-off of the Chiefs season in a big game against the Cardinals, one of the city’s largest arts festivals and one of country music’s biggest stars at the T-Mobile Center make for a big fall weekend. (Oh, and there are gyros, too.) Riff Generation. The Kansas City...
grainvalleynews.com
Good News: Grain Valley Fair kicks off Friday
After months of planning, the Grain Valley Fair and Community Parade will be held this wekeend, Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th behind the Grain Valley Community Center. The fun begins at 4:00pm on Friday, as the carnival midway and vendor booths open. The Beer Garden opens at 5:00pm, with bands beginning at 5:30pm through 11:00pm.
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
kclibrary.org
Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972
The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Kansas City Renaissance Festival
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
Food & Wine
Italian Restaurant's 'Cannoli Mobile' Stolen... Again
Over a decade ago, Kansas City restaurateur Jasper J. Mirabile, Jr. declared that September should be known as National Cannoli Month. He commemorates the occasion every year at Jasper's Italian Restaurant and tries to keep the celebrations going all year round. This year's National Cannoli Month got off to a...
WIBW
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
KMBC.com
Rain shortens a NASCAR race and postpones another at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rain shortened a race and postponed another at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday as thousands of fans from across the Midwest are in town for NASCAR. NASCAR red flagged the Kansas Lottery 300 after 93 laps, declaring Noah Gragson the winner once the weather set in.
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
KMBC.com
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
lawrencekstimes.com
‘The pain and the stains are still there’: Dedication set for marker to ensure Lawrence’s segregated history isn’t forgotten
The Lawrence Aquatic Center opened in 1969, providing relief to all from the brutal summer sun. More than 50 years later, the pool remains a beloved spot for people trying to escape the heat: drop slides, diving boards and a lap pool mean fun for all ages when temperatures skyrocket.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business
Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'
The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
