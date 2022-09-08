ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

FanSided

Sasnak City The Gathering 2022 guests: 5 confirmed so far

The first five guests are confirmed for Sasnak City The Gathering 2022 so far. Who will you get to meet at the November event?. We’re inching closer to the November Outlander convention in Kansas City. Tickets are sold out, and all this happened before one guest was announced. This convention certainly has a loyal following thanks to the intimacy and friendly nature of the event.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

13 things to do in KC this weekend, September 8-11

The kick-off of the Chiefs season in a big game against the Cardinals, one of the city’s largest arts festivals and one of country music’s biggest stars at the T-Mobile Center make for a big fall weekend. (Oh, and there are gyros, too.) Riff Generation. The Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
grainvalleynews.com

Good News: Grain Valley Fair kicks off Friday

After months of planning, the Grain Valley Fair and Community Parade will be held this wekeend, Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th behind the Grain Valley Community Center. The fun begins at 4:00pm on Friday, as the carnival midway and vendor booths open. The Beer Garden opens at 5:00pm, with bands beginning at 5:30pm through 11:00pm.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
kclibrary.org

Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972

The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
KANSAS CITY, MO
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Food & Wine

Italian Restaurant's 'Cannoli Mobile' Stolen... Again

Over a decade ago, Kansas City restaurateur Jasper J. Mirabile, Jr. declared that September should be known as National Cannoli Month. He commemorates the occasion every year at Jasper's Italian Restaurant and tries to keep the celebrations going all year round. This year's National Cannoli Month got off to a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929

Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business

Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'

The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
KANSAS CITY, MO

