Top Things to Know – ETSU vs. The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – ETSU makes its first road trip and opens Southern Conference play simultaneously this Saturday as the Bucs take on The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.

Before Saturday’s showdown, here are the Top Things to Know brought to you by Citizens Bank.

• No. 1 – Kickoff: Kickoff for Saturday’s road and conference opener is set for 4 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston.

• No. 2 – Broadcast Information: The Buccaneer Sports Network (BSN) will provide ETSU fans with complete pregame, in-game and postgame coverage on the Bucs’ flagship station WXSM-AM 640 and affiliate station 104.9 FM NASH ICON.

BSN begins its pregame programing one hour and 30 minutes prior to kickoff with the 30-minute Tennessee Lottery Tailgate Show, followed by the George Quarles Pregame Show presented by Tommie’s Plumbing which will lead up to 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The Appalachian Orthopedic Countdown to Kickoff will then lead into the final moments before kickoff.

The broadcast team of “Voice of the Bucs” Jay Sandos, color analyst Mark Hutsell, sideline reporter Robert Harper and stat-man Don Helman will provide ETSU fans all the information they need to complement their game-day activities.

At halftime, the crew will have the Mr. Electric Halftime Show, while fans can tune into the Mullican Flooring Post Game Show for a full wrap up, with game statistics, players and coach interviews and other post-game information.

Saturday’s game will also be broadcast on the ESPN+ with the team of Pete Yanity (play-by-play) and Jared Singleton (analyst).

• No. 3 – Ticket Information: Tickets for Saturday’s game can be purchased online at this link. To select specific seats and to view the Johnson Hagood Stadium seating chart, click here.

• No. 4 – Series History: Saturday’s game will mark the 31st all-time meeting between the Bucs and the Bulldogs. The Bucs own an 18-12 advantage in the series, dating back to 1966. The Bucs have won three of the last four, while four of the last five meetings have been decided by one possession. Since ETSU restarted the football program in 2016, the conference foes have played six games – winning three apiece.

Last season, then-No. 12 ETSU earned a 48-21 win over the Bulldogs in Johnson City, improving to a 6-0 record.

• No. 5 – Successful first trips: The Bucs have won their last two road openers, including last year’s memorable 23-3 victory over Vanderbilt in Nashville. ETSU also took down The Citadel in the Spring 2021 road opener, winning 28-21 in Charleston.

• No. 6 – Trending up: ETSU moved into the top 10 this week in both the Stats Perform Top 25 poll and the AFCA FCS Top 25 poll. The Bucs are No. 9 in the media poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll after starting at No. 11 in both preseason polls.

For more information on Buccaneer football, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the football page.