Here are Pictures from the Annual Casper Stair Climb Honoring the Victims of 9/11
On Sunday, over 50 firefighters from around Natrona County and people from the public came to Casper's Downtown Parking Garage to walk up and down its stairs 28 to 34 times to honor victims of 9/11 and the firefighters that died then and since. Firefighters came to the parking garage...
PHOTOS: 4th Annual Casper Kid’s Fest Brings the Smiles (and the Magic)
It was a day to remember, regardless of age. The 4th Annual Casper Kids Fest, sponsored by Wyo Central Federal Credit Union, was a massive success, if the smiles on kids' faces were any indication. The event featured a variety of activities, including face painting, an arts and crafts table,...
‘Boomtown Blast’ Is Now Open Inside the Sunrise Shopping Center
Casper has a new location for fun for all ages. Located inside the Sunrise Shopping Center, at the former Sunrise Lanes location, Boomtown Blast is now open. The official Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page shared photos of the ribbon cutting ceremony along with a caption that read:. What...
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
Hot Drinks On A Cold Wyoming Day Are The Best
In typical Wyoming fashion, we went from melting heat to cold and rainy. With that being said, we all needed a break. The rain will knock the dust down and the cool temps will help lower our electric bills. When it gets cold, though, we still want to have a...
Fifth Annual “Roll and Read” in North Casper
Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pack the kids in the stroller and roll on over to the Fifth Annual Roll & Read-Powered by Parents as Teachers at the Riverview Park in North Casper. The focus is on physical well-being and early literacy, according to a press...
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
Booze & Bacon Festival with 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships
Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th. Spectator tickets will be sold in advance or in person at the door and will include admission to both the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships and the Booze and Bacon Festival activities. All Spectators and Competitors will be able to sample booze and bacon from the various vendors.
Gordon Announces October 11 Mental Health Summit at Nicolaysen Art Museum
On Thursday, Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release a Mental Health Summit on October 11 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Gordon said. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help."
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
Woman Crashed Through Bridge Construction in Mills
According to the Mills Police Department, last night they received a call around 11:15 p.m. regarding an accident. The reporting party said a truck drove into the bridge construction in Mills. Mills Police Department PIO said the truck went nose first through the bridge and only the back end was...
LOOK: Cody Johnson Concert At The Ford Wyoming Center Was Epic
On Sept 8th Country Music Star Cody Johnson Came to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. The concert was opened by Ella Langley, followed by Randy Houser. Langley warmed up the crowd with some country music classics and her own original songs, which you can listen to by following this link.
We Will Always Remember: This is What Casper Was Doing on 9/11
Editors Note: The following article is the sole work of the author and it does not necessarily reflect the views, beliefs, or opinions of K2 Radio News or of its parent company, Townsquare Media. The thoughts expressed are solely those of the writer of this piece. Those of us who...
ON THIS DAY: Two Years Ago It Was Snowing in Casper – Today Saw Record Heat
Casper has had a very warm summer for 2022. Today, the recorded high was 96°, which is exceptionally high for this time of year, but two years ago to the day, it was much cooler. As a matter of fact, it was snowing. According to data gleaned from Weather...
‘I’ll Feed You-‘ Casper Restauranteur Tells Struggling Family They Can Eat At His Restaurant For Free
This town never ceases to amaze when it comes to its generosity. Whether it's raising more than $1 million for the family of a Wyoming Marine who died (though obviously it wasn't just Casper residents who contributed), an elementary school raising money for one of its students who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, or any other type of situation- when one of Casper's residents needs something, the rest of the town are quick to oblige.
Annual Suicide Prevention, Awareness Walk Set For Sept. 17
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St., at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.17, according to a news release from the Task Force. The free event offers the opportunity to remember loved ones lost to suicide and...
Casper Council Makes Hunger Proclamation
On Tuesday, Casper mayor Ray Pacheco made a proclamation declaring September hunger action month, with members of several advocacy organizations that provide food present. Members representing the Radius Church, the Salvation Army, the Food Bank of Wyoming, and the First Church of the Nazarene, showed up to accept the proclamation.
How Can Casper’s Skies Be Even More Smokier Today?
The skies around Casper have been really smoky over the last few days and today was going to be a little smokier. Wildfires in states to the west of us have quite a few fires and we're seeing signs of those fires here in Central Wyoming. There have been a...
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
