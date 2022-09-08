ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
news3lv.com

4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries. On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm. The child’s father _ 27-year-old Richard Davis _ is scheduled to go to trial in February. Prosecutors say he faces charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
news3lv.com

Man killed by Las Vegas police in shooting

A man was shot and killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 1:13 a.m near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive during a vehicle stop. When officers stopped the sports utility vehicle, one person attempted to run. A shooting occurred between the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Professional Firefighters of Nevada host annual 9/11 Memorial Procession on Fremont

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) led its annual September 11 Tribute Procession on the Fremont Street experience Sunday evening. Firefighters have been gathering to honor those lost during the terrorist attacks since 2003. The downtown tribute procession has been ongoing with a City of Las Vegas partnership since 2013.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDWN

Metro police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Vegas chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Center and University Center Drive. Hank says one person ran from an SUV that had been stopped by police, and both the officer and suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Additional details weren’t immediately made public. Hank says it was the eighth shooting involving Las Vegas police in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ksl.com

Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
ELY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8newsnow.com

Fight ends in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight Saturday near Caesars Palace led to one person being stabbed, Metro police said. Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Police found one person with apparent stab wounds....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night. LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy