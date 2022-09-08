Read full article on original website
Related
Nevada elected official accused of journalist’s murder could stay in $130K role for months
Rob Telles, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.
news3lv.com
Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating backup on the southern 215 Beltway near...
news3lv.com
4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
KDWN
Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries. On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm. The child’s father _ 27-year-old Richard Davis _ is scheduled to go to trial in February. Prosecutors say he faces charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hit by car dies a month later marking 98th traffic-related death
A man who darted through stopped traffic and was hit by a car in August has died marking the 98th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.
2news.com
Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicle online
Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have arrested a Las Vegas man suspected of selling a stolen vehicle online. Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was apprehended without incident on August 26. He allegedly listed the car, a 2015 Mercedes Benz C300, on OfferUp and sold it for $14,000 cash...
news3lv.com
Man killed by Las Vegas police in shooting
A man was shot and killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 1:13 a.m near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive during a vehicle stop. When officers stopped the sports utility vehicle, one person attempted to run. A shooting occurred between the...
news3lv.com
Professional Firefighters of Nevada host annual 9/11 Memorial Procession on Fremont
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) led its annual September 11 Tribute Procession on the Fremont Street experience Sunday evening. Firefighters have been gathering to honor those lost during the terrorist attacks since 2003. The downtown tribute procession has been ongoing with a City of Las Vegas partnership since 2013.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDWN
Metro police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Vegas chase
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Center and University Center Drive. Hank says one person ran from an SUV that had been stopped by police, and both the officer and suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Additional details weren’t immediately made public. Hank says it was the eighth shooting involving Las Vegas police in 2022.
ksl.com
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
Officer wounded, man killed in exchange of gunfire near UNLV campus
A Metro officer was wounded and a suspect was killed when the two exchanged gunfire near the UNLV campus early Saturday morning, police said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police honors heroes lost on 9/11
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police honored the lives lost on 9/11. Officers joined together on Sunday at Police Memorial Park to commemorate the 21st anniversary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Fight ends in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight Saturday near Caesars Palace led to one person being stabbed, Metro police said. Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Police found one person with apparent stab wounds....
47-year-old Las Vegas man dies weeks after being injured in suspected DUI crash
A 47-year-old man died nearly one month after being hit by a driver accused of leaving the scene and hitting three other cars, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas salon making security changes after ‘thefts of service’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hair and nail salon is making changes after the owner said customers were skipping out on paying their bill. Robbin Forepaugh, the owner of Total Image Salon in Las Vegas, says people are leaving without paying. “It’s becoming a very big issue...
Metro police warn against hanging out at ‘The Saddle’ in northeast Las Vegas
Metro police are stepping up patrols in the northeast valley area known as "The Saddle" after increasing reports of violent crime
Fox5 KVVU
No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night. LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
Comments / 1